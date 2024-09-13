What will €165,000 buy in France, the US, Croatia, Norway and Co Clare?

France: Brittany

Located on the Côtes-d’Armor, this detached four-bedroom cut-stone house lies a few kilometres from the pretty town of Rostrenen – for all local amenities. It has a wood pellet burner, and two good-sized reception rooms. In excellent order, the property also has a 71sq m barn which has an electricity supply, and gardens extend to 0.1 of an acre. Price: €167,500. Agent: agencenewton.com

United States: Rustic cabin at California's Big Bear Lake

Though needing work, this rustic cabin in the national forest across from Big Bear Lake is a complete hideaway from the world. Dating from the early 1900s, it has a large loft bedroom with a smaller bedroom downstairs. With a wood-burning stove, the cabin is paved and has huge granite formations in the area, which is close to Castle Rock trail. The US Forest Service will issue the new owner with a rule book, due to its location. Despite its name, all grizzly bears are extinct here with just the publicly shy black bear roaming the surrounding forests. Price: $190,000/€172,943. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Croatia: Apartment in Split

Located in one of the most popular areas of the Adriatic – the small village of Trogir – this apartment is just a short walk to the crystal clear waters of the sea. Extending to 60sq m of living space, the open-plan unit has two bedrooms and lovely views of the water from a good-sized terrace. With a southerly aspect, it shares a swimming pool with other apartments and has a communal outside space with a large grill adjacent to a sun-drenched terrace. Price: $194,444/€175,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Norway: Cabin in Valdres

This 120sq m cabin dates from 1959 and lies on its own island. With views of the lake, its aspect allows sun all day and the property comes with a boat mooring, a shared boathouse and its own pier by the water. It has a large terrace with a fire pit and newly replaced solar panels. It has typical Scandinavian interiors and the bathroom has an organic loo. Price: 1.95m NOK/€163,051. Agent: finn.no

Ireland: Cottage in Co Clare

Located in Broadford, Co Clare, this three-bedroom cottage was originally part of a holiday home development of six houses. Situated about 19km from Limerick City, the house – sitting on a decent site – measures 117sq m and has some lovely elements to it such as a large, open hearth, half door, a mezzanine with timber beams, flagstone flooring, and two stoves. As its Ber is E2, it will require work, but it has lots of charm. Price: €165,000. Agent: harrybrann.com