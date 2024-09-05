Residential

Independent Valuations triumph at Irish Times/SCSI tennis tournament

Hopes of a three-peat by Hooke & MacDonald dashed following closely fought final at Donnybrook Tennis Club

Ogata, Myles Fleeton, Patrick Sheehan and Sarah Colville of Independent Valuations, the winners of this year's Irish Times/SCSI Tennis tournament, are presented with the trophy by SCSI president Kevin Hollingsworth. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Thu Sept 05 2024 - 05:00

Hopes of a “three-peat” by Hooke & MacDonald at the annual Irish Times/Society of Chartered Surveyors (SCSI) tennis tournament were dashed by the emergence of a new winner this year, with Independent Valuations claiming the title.

The 35th year of the event was marked by good weather and high-quality tennis as leading property professionals donned their whites and did battle for the prestigious trophy at Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club last Thursday.

After a highly competitive afternoon of seeding matches, 10 teams composed of men’s and women’s doubles, including Sherry FitzGerald, Savills, de Veres, and MyHome.ie took to the courts.

The first semi-final saw CBRE go down to Independent Valuations. It took a tie-break decider to separate Hooke & MacDonald and The Irish Times, with the former emerging the victor.

But after a closely fought final, it was Patrick Sheehan’s Independent Valuations who came out on top.

Myles Fleeton, captain of the winning Independent Valuations team, said: “It was a great feeling to win the tournament as we have spent 15 years competing and got to the final a few times but never won. There was high-quality tennis on the night, with several teams who had previously won this tournament competing. Conor Steen and his Hooke & MacDonald team gave us and those watching a great final. It’s a competitive tournament, but the best bit is always the barbecue and catch-up with colleagues.”

Marcus O’Connor of MFO The Property Professionals and the SCSI’s organising committee said: “This is a great opportunity to meet up with colleagues – it’s become our ‘back-to-school’ event for the property industry, which is why it’s been so successful for so long.”

