Look inside: Sprawling Wicklow retreat with Sugarloaf views for €1.4m

Brideswell at Ballyguile More near Wicklow town has belonged to the same family since the 1930s. Then, when it was bought by the current owner’s maternal grandfather, it was a modest farmhouse cottage. The owner’s grandfather bred Clydesdale horses on the 1.3-acre site, she says, and the grounds are surrounded by rolling hills, with views of the Sugarloaf.

The property passed on to the owner’s mother and was later acquired by the current owner, who, in 2009, extended and fully renovated the property to create the sprawling countryside gem that occupies the plot today; it measures 564sqm (6,070sq ft) with four double bedrooms and five bathrooms. It has a C2 Ber.

The owner bestowed the property with the moniker Brideswell in honour of her mother, whose maiden name was Bride, and due to the wells (now covered over) that were discovered during a survey of the lands.

The owner and her husband have lived between this Wicklow retreat and Dublin ever since, however, due to a family member’s health, she has decided to live in Dublin full time. Brideswell, Ballyguile More, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.4 million.

Entering through electric gates, the sweeping driveway leading to the property is flanked by lush greenery. The curved brick facade makes quite the impression, with a globe water feature at its centre, beckoning you towards the steps to the front door beyond.

You enter Brideswell into the bright curved hallway, lit overhead by a series of skylights. The right wing houses the spacious kitchen-diningroom which has a vaulted ceiling with extensive glazing. As an avid cook, the owner has the kitchen well fitted out with Miele appliances, including an induction wok. It features cream wooden units and a central island/breakfast bar. The space extends into an airy dining area, with a fireplace at its centre.

Through an alcove is a large livingroom with parquet flooring and a wood-burning stove with glazing around its perimeter. French doors opens on to the big 100sq m terrace, which really comes in handy for get-togethers. The owner has hosted about 70 people for fundraising events in the past at Brideswell, she says, and it has also been the location for many family Christmases and birthday parties, listing 40th, 50th and 60th birthday celebrations, to name a few.

There is also a second large living space on this side of the property, which has been used as a comfy family room.

Below the terrace sits a pavilion at garden level, leading out to a large patio; it was designed for an indoor swimming pool and gym, although it remains unfinished. A prospective buyer could investigate the cost of adding the pool if they wished, or at incorporating the accommodation in another way.

The four spacious double bedrooms – all of which have en suites – occupy the left wing of the property, at a comfortable remove from the living areas. The principal bedroom features a walk-in dressingroom and a wetroom with a Jacuzzi bath and twin rectangular sinks. There is also a utility room and guest WC, as well as an open games room area off the hallway occupied by a snooker table.

The grounds at Brideswell are spectacular, comprising sprawling manicured lawns and three patios at garden level, two of which feature outdoor fireplaces creating a cosy ambience.

Despite offering the feeling of serene seclusion, Bridewell is located 3km from the M11 for convenient access to the capital, Wicklow town is just a four-minute drive away for all amenities, and for those seeking sand and sea, Brittas Bay is just 10 minutes away.