What will €350,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Country

Address: Parochial House, Ballyheeny, Clashmore, Co Waterford

Agent: Brian Gleeson Property

Dating from 1874, this former parochial house retains lots of character and historical charm. Extending to 250sq m (2,691sq ft), it has five bedrooms and lies on a generous 12.6 acres (5 hectares) that include a quaint courtyard, two outbuildings and a garage. It lies outside the pretty village of Clashmore, which has easy access to Dungarvan and the Waterford coastline.

Plus: Lots of charm and character on more than 12 acres

Minus: Ber is E2 and the house needs renovation

Town

Address: 50, Oak House, Mespil Estate, Sussex Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Agent: Bergins Valuers & Estate Agents

With an exceptional location within walking distance of the city centre, Grand Canal Dock, Baggot Street and Ballsbridge, this one-bedroom apartment has excellent transport links including Dublin Bus and the Luas as well as the Aircoach to Dublin Airport. Measuring 42sq m (452sq ft), it has one well-lit double bedroom and the complex has the benefit of a swimming pool and car parking.

Plus: Great condition and location

Minus: Ber is D1