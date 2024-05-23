New three- and four-bed homes at Foggie Field in Bray from €550,000

Address : Foggie Field, Kilruddery, Bray, Co Wicklow Price : €550,000 Agent : Savills

View this property on MyHome.ie

First launched in October of last year, the next phase of the Foggie Field development at Killruddery in Bray has now been brought to the market by Savills.

Nestled in the historic Killruddery Estate, which is a few minutes’ drive from the centre of Bray, it’s quite a dramatic setting for the Wicklow housing development. The site has access to trails to Bray Head in addition to the cliff walk to Greystones, and is well served by public transport.

Developed by Glenveagh, the Foggie Field development will see 125 homes in total along with a creche, public open spaces and new access roads.

Interior of the three-bedroom show house

Interiors have sleek, contemporary design

Situated along the Dublin/Wicklow border, current offerings are a selection of three- and four-bedroom houses. Homes are built to achieve a minimum A1 Ber rating, thanks to solar panels, high levels of insulation and energy-efficient heat pumps. Each driveway and carport is pre-wired to accommodate electric and hybrid vehicles.

READ MORE

The show homes are being launched this Saturday, and are designed “to focus on modern design principles”, according to the brochure notes. This is achieved through sleek lines in contemporary kitchens with Neff appliances while the sanitary ware in the bathrooms, en suites and guest toilets are all of modern design.

Show houses for the three-bedroom units are open this weekend by appointment

Bedrooms in three-bed show house

Four house types are being offered for sale, two of which will have show houses available to view by appointment on Saturday: the Beech is a three-bedroom end-of-terrace unit (95sq m/1,020 sq ft) priced from €550,000; and the Juniper is a three-bedroom unit (100sq m/1,080sq ft) with both mid- and end-of-terrace offerings priced from €615,000.

Selling off-plans are the Birch, a three-bed midterrace unit (92sq m/1,010sq ft) priced from €550,000, and the Ash, four-bed end-of-terrace and semidetached units (151sq m/1,634sq ft) priced from €750,000.

Both Juniper and Ash types offer parking concealed from the street, courtyard gardens designed to extend from the livingrooms and upper-floor terraces. The Ash also have dedicated, well-lit home offices.

The location is ideal for those who commute to Dublin city but want a work-life balance in a more rural setting that is close to the sea and Wicklow Mountains. The development is well served by the Dart, which will have you in the city centre in about 45 minutes – as will driving by car.