D4 development of 10 high-end homes from €875,000

Address : The Dockyard, South Dock Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4 Price : €875,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

The Dockyard is an offering of new homes in Ringsend, Dublin 4, that is sure to attract interest from all parts of the market. The 10 A-rated homes in the heart of this established community with superb connectivity to the city could appeal to those trading up or downsizing, investors and expats looking for a Dublin base.

Owen Reilly estate agents are set to launch the Dockyard properties to market on Saturday, May 25th.

Built by BP Development Projects, with architect Brian Guckian of BG-Co Architects, the developers based the Dockyard on their successful Emerald Cottages development in Dublin 4.

With a tight footprint, previously occupied by a garage and car dealership, the site is almost hidden behind the row of cottages at the end of South Dock Street and has separate entrance and exit points.

READ MORE

The finish on everything is superb, both inside and out, and will leave little work for prospective purchasers to do. The scheme consists of two end-of-terrace two-storey two-beds (97sq m/1,044sq ft) from €875,000; one two-storey, three-bedroom detached house (100sq m/1,076sq ft) from €950,000; and seven three-storey, three-bed terraced houses (140sq m/1,506sq ft) from €1.075 million.

The developer has pushed the envelope on design with this development, the exterior of the houses are a smart combination of white render and redbrick with grey Rationel triple-glazed windows and Rationel doors. Each of the terraced houses has a carport and there are additional visitor parking spaces in the development. The carports are wired for EV charging.

The three-bed terraced houses have a bedroom on the ground floor, the plant room, a clever understairs utility space and access to a small yard at the back that is maintenance-free with planting and synthetic grass. The first floor is one large, bright, dual-aspect living area and kitchen. The living area faces south, benefits from a big window, is flooded with light and has views of the Gasworks and partial views of the Aviva Stadium.

Three-bed detached house

Two-bed end-of-terrace house

Entrance hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

An unusual feature not commonly seen in new homes are the fitted media units: a long, low cream wooden bench with an Evonic electric fire. A nook is fitted with a desk and shelves for working from home.

Kitchens were fitted by Kelly Design of Kilcoole, as were the wardrobes. Units go right to the ceiling, there’s a lot of storage and even more space under the kitchen islands. The worktops and splashbacks are a pale, white granite. Design on the houses was done by Muriel Simpson of H+G Design Group and she has created warm, inviting living spaces.

Principal bedroom in three-bed house

Shower room

Courtyard of the detached house

Garden of two-bed house

On the third storey, there are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom. The tiles and bathroom fittings were sourced from House of Tiles in Stillorgan. All homes come with tiling, floors and runners on stairs.

In the three-bed detached property, the living/kitchen area opens directly on to a small sunny, landscaped yard. There is also a bedroom downstairs that would make a great home office, as well as a utility room and upstairs there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The two-storey two-bed end-of-terrace houses have two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor and the kitchen/ living area and another bathroom are on the first floor, again benefiting from the southerly aspect.

With a great location, close to bus routes into the city and a five-minute walk to the Dart at Barrow Street, the Dockyard is close to Ballsbridge, Beggars Bush and Grand Canal Dock, with the Aviva only a short walk away.