Turnkey three-bed in Kimmage for €695,000

In recent years the suburb of Kimmage – split between Dublin 6W and Dublin 12 – has become a sought-after location for first-time buyers in search of solid ex-Dublin Corporation houses with decent-sized gardens. The influx of new residents are mainly couples with children, many attracted by the plethora of sports grounds and parks, in addition to the fact that the area is served well in terms of schools. It’s on a bus corridor to the city centre, and its proximity to the villages of Terenure, Rathmines and Ranelagh is also a bonus.

Number 41 Blarney Park – a fully refurbished three-bedroom house, where new owners will just have to unpack – has just been launched to the market.

One of its current owners was related to the previous occupants (a grandson): “We had bought it from family and intended for it to be our forever home. And while it was in good enough condition, it needed modernising.” It sold for €395,000 in 2019, according to the Property Price Register.

The new Ber of B2 compared with the previous F is indicative of the new levels of insulation and the works you really don’t see from a visual inspection.

It has your typical layout with two [now interconnecting] reception rooms to the front – used as a livingroom and study – that lead to the open-plan kitchen.

With an interest in architecture, its owners, with the help of a good builder, came up with a design for an extension to the rear. This new space makes the most of its aspect with light from its south-facing garden.

It’s flooded in light thanks to Velux and bi-fold doors and the owner says they will opening them up and allowing birdsong to drift in from outside.

Upstairs are three bedrooms with fitted storage alongside a family bathroom.

Out front, there’s now off-street parking for three cars in addition to an electric car charger. There is also access to a newly fitted-out garage that could be transformed to further accommodation, subject to planning permission.

To the rear is a really lovely space for entertaining. The garden is laid out with warm hues of Indian sandstone, and the owners built a pergola with charred timber overheads as a place to hang out at barbecues.

Reluctant to leave as they really love their home, they are moving to be closer to family and have placed their 118sq m (1,270sq ft) property, in turnkey condition, on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €695,000.