Five homes on view this week in Dublin

New to the market in Harold’s Cross, Killiney, Ballsbridge, North Strand and Rathfarnham

275 Harold's Cross Road has planning permission to extend to the rear

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Apr 18 2024 - 05:15

275 Harold’s Cross Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

€785,000, Colliers

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 78sq m (840sq ft). Positioned between Terenure and Harold’s Cross, the property, which has planning permission to extend to the rear, is in good order and has off-street parking out front. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at colliers.com/en-ie

5 Avondale Crescent, Killiney, Co Dublin

€1.185m, Sherry FitzGerald

5 Avondale Crescent, Killiney has solar panels and has been externally insulated

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 173sq m (1,862sq ft). Located in a private estate with a communal green, the property, which has been externally insulated, has solar panels and mature gardens with potential to extend – subject to planning permission. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

18 Adair, Sandymount Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€445,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This Ballsbridge apartment is a short stroll from Sandymount Dart Station

This self-contained two-bedroom apartment extends to 68sq m (732sq ft). In good order, as it has been recently refurbished, the unit, which is a short stroll from Sandymount Dart Station, has private residential parking. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

28 Strandville Avenue is within walking distance to Connolly Station

28 Strandville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3

€325,000, DNG

This three-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 76sq m (818sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has free on-street parking to the front, is within walking distance to Connolly Station and has a south-facing rear patio. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

This Rathfarnham home has an attic conversion

4 Fairways, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€895,000, Beirne & Wise

This semidetached four-bedroom house extends to 164sq m (1,765sq ft). With a contemporary attic conversion – complete with a dormer window – the property, located in a mature residential area, has a gated side entrance to a rear garden with generous lawn and sandstone paving. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

