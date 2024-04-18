Five homes on view this week in Dublin

275 Harold's Cross Road has planning permission to extend to the rear

275 Harold’s Cross Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

€785,000, Colliers

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 78sq m (840sq ft). Positioned between Terenure and Harold’s Cross, the property, which has planning permission to extend to the rear, is in good order and has off-street parking out front. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at colliers.com/en-ie

5 Avondale Crescent, Killiney, Co Dublin

€1.185m, Sherry FitzGerald

5 Avondale Crescent, Killiney has solar panels and has been externally insulated

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 173sq m (1,862sq ft). Located in a private estate with a communal green, the property, which has been externally insulated, has solar panels and mature gardens with potential to extend – subject to planning permission. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

18 Adair, Sandymount Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€445,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This Ballsbridge apartment is a short stroll from Sandymount Dart Station

This self-contained two-bedroom apartment extends to 68sq m (732sq ft). In good order, as it has been recently refurbished, the unit, which is a short stroll from Sandymount Dart Station, has private residential parking. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

28 Strandville Avenue is within walking distance to Connolly Station

28 Strandville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3

€325,000, DNG

This three-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 76sq m (818sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has free on-street parking to the front, is within walking distance to Connolly Station and has a south-facing rear patio. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

This Rathfarnham home has an attic conversion

4 Fairways, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€895,000, Beirne & Wise

This semidetached four-bedroom house extends to 164sq m (1,765sq ft). With a contemporary attic conversion – complete with a dormer window – the property, located in a mature residential area, has a gated side entrance to a rear garden with generous lawn and sandstone paving. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie