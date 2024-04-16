Bright three-bed with sunny garden and home office in East Wall for €575,000

Address : 3 Strangford Road East, East Wall, Dublin 3 Price : €575,000 Agent : Owen Reilly Estate Agents

Of the many areas in Dublin where the owners of 3 Strangford Road East in East Wall have lived over the past few decades, East Wall has by far been the friendliest and most convenient, one of them says. The couple, originally from the west of the country, have lived here for five years had been looking for a home close to Dublin Airport as they travelled regularly for work; it’s just 15 minutes’ away. The owner refers to its location as a “cyclist’s dream”, as you can get almost anywhere in the city within 10 or 15 minutes, he says. He also enjoys cycles out to the coast, to Howth or Dalkey.

The couple’s friendly rescue dog is walked regularly at nearby Fairview Park but will no doubt be delighted to swap it for beach walks on the west coast, where they are now moving, placing this refurbished semidetached three-bed on the market through Owen Reilly Estate Agents, seeking €575,000.

It is rare that a home with three good-sized double bedrooms – and an outdoor office room – comes to the market so close to Dublin city centre. The property is ready to move into, with the current owners having installed new windows and doors, wooden floors, a new kitchen and a new bathroom, as well as revamping the back garden.

Livingroom

Kitchen/dining area

Dining area

The house extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) and has a D1 Ber. It is on a quiet street with little noise bar the squawking of seagulls overhead. There is off-street parking for a car and a lawned yard to the front.

Stepping inside, the living room is on the right; it benefits from a dual aspect with lots of light coming in from French doors facing on to the south-facing garden, with a small, decked patio directly beyond it. There is a substantial wood-burning stove at the centre of the room and solid-wood floors underfoot.

Main bedroom

Downstairs double bedroom

Bathroom

The kitchen/dining room is accessed from the living room. It is a spacious, bright space, with a pitched roof above the dining area and grey kitchen units with a white metro-tile splashback. Windows have been installed on the side and rear wall to capitalise on the light, and French doors open on to a second patio space. The garden has been brought back to life by the owners, with the back wall rebuilt and painted and carefully chosen plants and trees planted around the perimeter, which will add further privacy when mature.

The insulated outdoor office room tucked in beside the kitchen extension is a dream for remote workers, complete with wooden floors and a storage heater.

Outdoor home office

Back garden

There are three double bedrooms in the house. The main bedroom is relatively big, occupying the left side of the first floor; it has built-in wardrobes with plenty of space for the belongings of two people. Another double sits on the opposite side to the front of the first floor, while the third is below it on the ground floor. The main bathroom, also upstairs, features both a bath and a shower.

With passions in herbal medicine and songwriting now at the top of the agenda for the current owners as they move to Co Clare, they are leaving behind a well-presented, versatile home in a great, central location.