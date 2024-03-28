What will €550,000 buy in Waterford and Tipperary?

Town

Address Elysium House, Ballytruckle Road, Waterford city

Agent Barry Murphy Auctioneers

This five-bedroom Ber-exempt Georgian house five minutes from the city centre is a generous 279sq m (3,000sq ft). The detached, three-bay, two-storey-over-basement house, dating from 1825, was in office use but has huge potential to be returned to a family home, subject to planning permission, as it retains details such as stained-glass windows, coving and sash windows.

Plus It retains lovely period details and has huge potential.

Minus Building costs are high.

Cahir, Tipperary

Country

Address Mount Carmel, Kilcommon, Cahir, Co Tipperary

Agent Caplice Auctioneers

This detached three-bay two-storey Georgian pile with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, built circa 1820, extends to a generous 370sq m (3,983sq ft). It is just a 12-minute walk from Cahir, overlooking Cahir Park Golf Club, and has been recently refurbished. The Ber-exempt house has underfloor heating throughout and zoned heating controls. The 0.6-acre site features front and rear gardens and an orchard to the side.

Plus Recently refurbished with underfloor heating and period details.

Minus That’s a lot of floor area to vacuum.