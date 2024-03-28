Superbly designed contemporary four-bed in Dalkey for €1.295m

Address : 4 Dalkey Manor, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €1,295,000 Agent : Vincent Finnegan Auctioneers

A Dutch couple who have lived in Dublin for almost a decade bought 4 Dalkey Manor two years ago. The tall, terraced house with its steep gable roof reminded them of Amsterdam townhouses and so too did the interior layout, with its accommodation spread over three floors.

Built in 2016, the 21 homes and two mews houses that make up this secluded enclave overlooking the sea, just off Killiney Road and at the foot of Killiney Hill, were designed by Keenan Lynch Architects with landscaping by Ronan MacDiarmada.

The location wows from the outset, with the two rows of houses gently sloping down to a communal garden overlooking Dublin Bay, with benches and a rustic pergola. Welsh brick, slate roof tiles and sash windows exude quality before the threshold is stepped over, to reveal a glossy, shining interior of pale walls, polished porcelain tiles and muted, handcrafted bespoke storage units in the hall.

The owner’s exquisite taste and unique design sensibility have improved what was an already beautifully designed home, with interiors originally done by House and Garden. Cool, streamlined light fittings feature throughout the house, and, apart from the large light fitting over the dining table, are included in the sale. The downstairs lounge faces west, getting the evening sun, and is a warm, relaxed room with neutral colours and highly polished floor tiles and an inset gas fire. The Ber is a high A2.

A guest bathroom off the hall features a bright, vivid wallpaper from Brian Nolan and injects a touch of whimsy and humour that carries on through the 180sq m (1,938sq ft) property. The kitchen is to the rear of the house; it is east-facing and gets great morning light, and the owners have updated the decor with a feature wall covered in a soothing green botanic pattern and had the kitchen units painted a dramatic black. A collection of Dutch ceramic houses line the top of the cabinets and will be travelling onward with the family as they move on to Dubai with work.

All appliances in the kitchen, including a Neff oven and hob, and the washing machine and dryer, located in the utility/pantry to the back of the kitchen, are included in the sale. An island in the centre of the large kitchen has a gentle curve, all countertops are Silestone and their gleaming white surfaces contrast handsomely with the sable cabinets.

Sliding doors open on to a neat garden with a new shed and the heat pump has been similarly wrapped in slatted wood, creating a feature of it. A mimosa tree is already flowering, along with a Japanese acer. The garden is sunny and maintenance-free, bordered by the old stone wall of Dalkey Lodge.

The first floor has another living room, currently laid out as a large media/playroom with ample space for a desk at the window. Two double bedrooms on this floor share a family bathroom – all bathrooms have Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware. The top floor has two en suite double bedrooms, and the room to the back has a stepped viewing platform with glimpses of the sea. To the front is the main en suite, with wallpaper cleverly used in the apex of the ceiling and a stunning light fixture, creating a beautiful, calming retreat in this eyrie of a room. A dressing room and en suite bathroom adjoin the bedroom.

Walks on Killiney Hill are a daily habit for the owners, and the walk to Dalkey Village and the Dart station takes 15 minutes. Having last sold for €1.2 million in 2022, according to the Property Price Register, it is now on the market with Vincent Finnegan Auctioneers, seeking €1.295 million.