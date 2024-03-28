Period details and contemporary comforts on Albert Road Lower for €1.4m

Address : 2 Lower Albert Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €1,400,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Behind this traditional Victorian facade, framed by potted perfectly coiffed box plants and silver birch trees, is a reimagined house on this popular road in the south county Dublin seaside village of Sandycove.

It is now a blend of period vibes with all the creature comforts for contemporary living, including a Ber of C1 which gives an indication of works undertaken at the 182sq m (1,905sq ft) villa-style property.

Just a stone’s throw from the villages of Sandycove and Glasthule, its generous floor space is laid over two levels. But as there is a bedroom on the ground floor, currently used as a study, the house may suit well-heeled downsizers trading down from larger homes in the area.

Inside the front door it becomes clear that this is a totally modern take on a period home with recessed lighting and clean lines from contemporary tiled flooring.

Off the hallway lies the study/bedroom opposite a fine drawingroom which has solid-oak flooring, a recessed television unit and a gas fire. From here, steps down take you to the diningroom which opens out to the west-facing garden through sliding doors.

A third bedoom, currently used as a study, lies on the ground floor

Livingroom

To the centre of the three-bedroom property lies the Binovia high-gloss kitchen, with Miele units, a large central island and an abundance of storage.

One of the most impressive rooms in the house is a cool livingroom to the rear that also has a bespoke entertainment space.

It is exceptionally bright as it is essentially a glass box, but kept cool by the fact it has ceiling blinds and a large sliding door to an outdoor dining area. Due to its aspect and abundance of glazing, it may well serve as a place to grow tropical plants or indeed fruits, if you were that way inclined.

The dining room opens out to the rear garden

Kitchen

A new family/livingroom lies to the rear and opens to the garden

A utility room and loo complete the ground floor.

Upstairs are two fine bedrooms, both of which are en suite. The principal one has a dressing area, while each room has lots of additional storage.

Outside, there’s off-street parking to the front, while a low-maintenance enclosed rear garden is laid out with pleached trees forming a narrow screen hedge behind a glazed screen. Here, well-clipped box hedging frames a paved patio, perfect for summer entertaining.

Principal bedroom has a dressingroom and en suite

Bedroom 2 lies upstairs

Bathroom

Rear garden is low maintenance

The vibrant seaside villages of Glasthule and Sandycove are two of the most popular in south county Dublin, with lots of smart shops, cafes and restaurants. Rasam and Caviston’s are just two of the establishments kept busy by a flow of hungry customers, while 64 Wine is a lovely space to have a glass to celebrate the end of a week’s toil.

Number 2 is also just a short walk to the Forty Foot for daily dips and coastal strolls. Its proximity to the Dart station allows easy access to the city, but to be honest you really have everything on the doorstep out here.

In turnkey condition – which will appeal to many in the current climate of high building costs – the house is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.4m.