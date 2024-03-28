Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Wicklow, Leitrim, Galway and Mayo

Drumglebe, Annamoe, Co Wicklow

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly

Four-bedroom detached house extending to 141sq m (1,518sq ft). With uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside, the property is accessed by a sweeping driveway and has its own well. In excellent order, it has a converted attic, a large south-facing patio to the rear, and is close to Glendalough National Park. Ber C1

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

58 Arnold Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

58 Arnold Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€825,000, DNG

READ MORE

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 146sq m (1,572sq ft). Located close to Killiney, Dún Laoghaire and Cabinteely, the property, in excellent order, has a long rear garden offering room to extend, subject to planning permission. It has a new boiler, wall insulation and triple-glazed windows throughout. Two sheds with electricity lie to the rear. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Corraweehil Glebe, Drumkerran, Co Leitrim

Corraweehil Glebe, Drumkerran, Co Leitrim

€135,000, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents

Detached two-bedroom house extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft). Situated on an elevated site measuring over five acres with a stream on site, the property has two additional rooms in the attic that offer further potential. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at ghproperty.com

Bun Inbhir, Derryrush, Connemara, Co Galway

Bun Inbhir, Derryrush, Connemara, Co Galway

€475,000, Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 196sq m (2,110sq ft). The property – almost 200 years old – overlooks a bay that comes to the boundary of the property on high tide. It sits on a site just under two acres, with lots of rare and specimen plants, along with an orchard full of apple trees. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at mattosullivan.com

Garryroe House, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo

Garryroe House, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo

€449,000, Sherry FitzGerald Hanley

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 229sq m (2,465sq ft). Situated on a two-acre site, the period house has outbuildings including a recently re-roofed granary. It has a large side garden and lies on the edge of Kiltimagh town. Ber C3

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie