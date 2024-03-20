Subscriber OnlyResidential

What properties sold for in Navan, Co Meath

A selection of the prices sought and paid in the current market

159 Silverlawns, Navan

Wed Mar 20 2024 - 05:30

159 Silverlawns

Three-bedroom semidetached house

For sale: November 23rd, 2023, seeking €300,000

Sale agreed: December 1st, 2023, for €331,000

Sold: February 29th, 2024

70 Rivermill View

70 Rivermill View

Two-bedroom apartment

For sale: August 8th, 2023, seeking €150,00000

Sale agreed: August 25th, 2023, for €161,000

Sold: March 5th, 2024

Follistown

Follistown

Five-bedroom detached house

For sale: July 27th, 2022, seeking €540,000

Sale agreed: October 27th, 2023, for €520,000

Sold: January 24th, 2024

89 Silverlawn

89 Silverlawn

Four-bedroom semidetached house

For sale: August 24th, 2023, seeking €290,000

Sale agreed: October 4th, 2023, for €305,000

Sold: January 10th, 2024

Tuiterath, Balrath

Tuiterath, Balrath

Three-bedroom bungalow

For sale: March 13th, 2023, seeking €349,000

Sale agreed: June 21st, 2023, for €300,000

Sold: January 10th, 2024

50 Abbeygrove

50 Abbeygrove

Three-bedroom semidetached house

For sale: September 19th, 2023, seeking €285,000

Sale agreed: October 5th, 2023, for €315,000

Sold: December 20th, 2023

Source: MyHome.ie

