What properties sold for in Navan, Co Meath

159 Silverlawns
Three-bedroom semidetached house
For sale: November 23rd, 2023, seeking €300,000
Sale agreed: December 1st, 2023, for €331,000
Sold: February 29th, 2024
70 Rivermill View
Two-bedroom apartment
For sale: August 8th, 2023, seeking €150,00000
Sale agreed: August 25th, 2023, for €161,000
Sold: March 5th, 2024
Follistown
Five-bedroom detached house
For sale: July 27th, 2022, seeking €540,000
Sale agreed: October 27th, 2023, for €520,000
Sold: January 24th, 2024
89 Silverlawn
Four-bedroom semidetached house
For sale: August 24th, 2023, seeking €290,000
Sale agreed: October 4th, 2023, for €305,000
Sold: January 10th, 2024
Tuiterath, Balrath
Three-bedroom bungalow
For sale: March 13th, 2023, seeking €349,000
Sale agreed: June 21st, 2023, for €300,000
Sold: January 10th, 2024
50 Abbeygrove
Three-bedroom semidetached house
For sale: September 19th, 2023, seeking €285,000
Sale agreed: October 5th, 2023, for €315,000
Sold: December 20th, 2023
Source: MyHome.ie