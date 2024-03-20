Turnkey two-bed on picturesque Portobello street for €650,000

Address : 51 Lennox Street, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €650,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Located on a picturesque Portobello street of period redbrick homes sits this turnkey two-bedroom terrace. It was 51 Lennox Street’s proximity to the city centre – a 15-minute walk to St Stephen’s Green – and to local cafes and shops, such as Brindle Coffee and Wine and Lennox Street Grocers which are just across the road, that first attracted the current owners to this house. Another well-known resident of the street is Bretzel Bakery, which first opened at 1A Lennox Street in 1870.

The property was presented to a modern standard when the owners bought it in 2018 – for €610,000 according to the Property Price Register – and they have since upgraded aspects of the house over the eight years that they have lived there. It is now on the market through Owen Reilly Estate Agents, seeking €650,000. It is sure to attract young professionals with a healthy budget looking for the ideal spot for city living, with the canal on your doorstep for morning runs, coffee spots galore and the ability to get in and out of the city centre without having to rely on taxis or public transport.

Entrance to Lennox Street

Hallway

Livingroom

Believed to have been built in the late 1800s, this 70 sq m (753sq ft) home features three original cast-iron fireplaces as well as wood-panelled doors. The owners were also keen, having viewed many open-plan layouts, to have a livingroom separate from the kitchen to allow for complete relaxation.

The livingroom to the front of the property is a small but cosy space large enough for a comfy corner sofa, with the fireplace on an angled wall. The upgraded sash window, which mimics the original, adds a lovely feature to the room, framing the view of the street.

READ MORE

[ Refurbished former stables in heart of Ranelagh for €545,000 ]

Kitchen

Dining area

Courtyard

Further down the hall is the eat-in kitchen, featuring light solid-wood floors, white units, a peninsula worktop and a retro-style blue Rangemaster cooker. The owners added built-in shelving under the stairs to house the fridge-freezer and more storage. A small, bright south-facing courtyard lies off the kitchen with black and terracotta tiles underfoot and two storage sheds – a godsend for bikes and DIY materials.

The newly updated shower room is beyond the kitchen, under an archway at the foot of the stairs, with deep blue walls, wall panelling behind the sink and a decorative blue and white tile underfoot.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Shower room

Upstairs, there are two spacious double bedrooms, both featuring cast iron fireplaces. The main bedroom, to the front, occupies the full width of the property, with two sash windows overlooking Lennox Street. The second double bedroom is also a good size with floor-to-ceiling panelled walls finished in a warm beige shade. The first floor is carpeted in a neutral shade and there are long, modern vertical radiators for heat.

The property has a D2 Ber, which is not bad considering its age, and it has double-glazed windows to the front and rear to help keep heat in.