What will €295,000 buy in France, Romania, Sweden, Spain and Wexford?

Located within easy access of Gorey, the M11 and a number of beaches, this two-bedroom house lies just 2km to Inch village and is a 45-minute commute to south Dublin. Lying on more than two acres, the D1-rated property has full planning permission for an extension to the stone-built traditional farmhouse, which has lovely views of Tara Hill. Price: €295,000. Agent: Quinn Property

Lying on just under 40 acres, this 23-bedroom manor house dates from 1905. In neo-Romanian style, it retains many classical features inside its vast interiors. Details such as intricate ceiling mouldings and staircase spindles and use of brick for window frames, add to its charm, as does its underground cellar, lake and extensive grounds. Price: €300,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Dating from 1992, this four-bedroom house has 166sq m of living space. Set over two levels, it has a landscaped garden with a double garage and a greenhouse, in addition to a conservatory and a storage room. For fish lovers, its location at Hunnebostrand is the home of Swedish lobster, and the surrounding area has good swimming spots, a 27-hole golf club and Nordens Ark: a zoo working to protect endangered animals. Price: SEK 3.25m/€290,571. Agent: fastighetsbyran.com

This period house lying in a pretty village close to Limoux has been carefully renovated and is oozing with character and charm. It has lots of original features including a courtyard garden, a summer garden and a roof terrace. With four bedrooms it extends to 295sq m and, due to its location between ski resorts of the Pyrenees and the Mediterranean coast, has rental potential. Price: €295,000. Agent: towncountrypropertyfrance.com

Lying on almost half an acre, this six-bedroom period house extends to a whopping 900sq m. Bathed in natural light, it has patios, a pool and olive gardens, while there is also a garage, store room and a lovely glazed gazebo with views to the mountains. It lies in Azuaga, a city in the Extremadura region bordering the Sierra Morena mountain range. Price: €300,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com