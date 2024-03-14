Georgian three-bed on Rathgar Road for €1.695m

Address : 86 Rathgar Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €1,695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 86 Rathgar Road is one of the oldest houses in Rathgar, dating from the 1820s. The three-bed, two-storey-over-basement property is full of Georgian features, with a wider hallway than Victorian equivalents and tall, double-glazed sash windows.

The owners bought the Ber-exempt property six years ago and redecorated extensively, enjoying the challenge of transforming the 255sq m (2,744sq ft) house. All floors except the basement were carpeted in a neutral taupe, and textured wallpaper by French firm Casamance was used throughout the house, with subtly different colours used for reception rooms and bedrooms.

The house is well set back from the road, and the gravelled front drive has parking for two cars, an electric charging point and steps leading down to an entrance in the basement. Granite steps lead to the hallway, where vast French mirrors, antique furniture and a much-loved art collection give the ground-floor rooms a unique ambience and charm.

Hallway

Drawing room

Interconnected reception rooms with dining room beyond

Interconnecting reception rooms have working, open fireplaces with marble surrounds, cast-iron inserts and slate hearths, and original wooden doors with ornate plinths between the rooms. The owner used the dining room as an office, and it could be retained as such with beautiful views over the back garden. Another option would be to open these rooms up into one and benefit from the perfect flow of light; the drawing room faces east and the dining room west, ensuring morning and evening light.

READ MORE

The kitchen is in the basement, accessed by a flight of stairs. It’s a lovely room, with an island separating the work and dining areas and further delineation provided by a pantry/utility, screened from the kitchen by a sliding pocket door. The worktops are a creamy granite flecked with red and gold. A door leads outside to the front garden and there is storage space under the steps, perfect for storing the wine collection.

Kitchen on basement level

Basement-level living area with ribbed glass roof

Outside the kitchen there’s a smart shower-room, tiled in fresh green, and an impressive bank of open shelving laden with the owners’ glassware, serving ware and books. The corridor opens up on to an unexpected living space at the back, designed by architect Eileen Fitzgerald. A sloped glass ceiling with ribs allows light to pour into an already vividly bright space, that could serve as a great secondary living area.

Double doors open from here into the garden, which is west facing, maintenance free and fully planted with mature trees and shrubs, including jasmine, decades-old roses and magnolia. It’s completely private and a door in the end wall leads out to Winton Mews off Winton Avenue.

Main bedroom

Return rooftop terrace

Paved west-facing garden

There is a family bathroom on the first return and windows are framed by abundant roses. There is another outdoor space on the roof above the bathroom: a door on the second return swings out on to a small terrace, screened on one side by a high slatted fence, with room to bask in the sun or to enjoy an evening drink.

A wallpaper panel featuring Van Gogh’s almond blossom adds a splash of interest to the first floor, which has three double bedrooms, two at the front and the main to the back with its impressive bank of built-in wardrobes providing plenty of storage and keeping the beautifully decorated room streamlined. The last return of the house holds the third bathroom, newly renovated.

The house is a stone’s throw from Rathgar village, with a bus stop right outside the front gate. The owners are downsizing but hoping to stay in Rathgar as they love the community they are now a part of and all the amenities this village has to offer. For sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.695 million.