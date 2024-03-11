Four apartments on the Maynooth to Connolly commuter line from €250,000

24 The Mills, Old Navan Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15

This well-presented two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a lovely exposed-stone building is just a five-minute walk along the scenic canal route from Castleknock station. Extending to 56sq m with a D1 Ber, it is on the market seeking €300,000 through Flynn Estate Agents.

Although this property is quite small, it is well laid out, with a small kitchen off the dining/living area, two double bedrooms and a shower room, which was updated in 2019. French doors of the living area open on to an outdoor patio, with lovely scenic views around the canal to enjoy.

Commuter services from Castleknock take about 25 minutes to reach Dublin Connolly.

Geraldine House, Maynooth

8 Geraldine House, Lyreen Manor, Maynooth, Co Kildare

This two-bedroom first-floor apartment in the Lyreen Manor development is just a 10-minute walk from Maynooth train station. Extending to 75sq m, with a B3 Ber, 8 Geraldine House is on the market through Coonan Property, seeking €295,000.

This property is an excellent town-centre location, with Manor Mills shopping centre on its doorstep and the University of Maynooth just around the corner. It consists of two double bedrooms (one of which is en suite), a bathroom with a full-size bath, a utility closet, a small kitchen, a living/diningroom and a balcony overlooking a large communal patio and mature trees out to the university. The interior is in decent condition, but would benefit from a lick of paint.

Commuter services from Maynooth to Dublin Connolly take about 45 minutes.

Clearwater Court, Ashtown

56 Clearwater Court, Ashtown, Dublin 15

This one-bedroom apartment is a mere five-minute walk from Pelletstown train station, allowing its inhabitants to roll out of bed and get straight on the way to work. As the name suggests, it is also by the Royal Canal path, which is a great amenity for walking, running and cycling. Extending to 56sq m, with a C3 Ber, 56 Clearwater Court South is on the market through Brock Delappe, seeking €250,000.

Located on the first floor, the property is in decent condition, with a double bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen/dining/livingroom and a small balcony.

It takes just 15 minutes for the train to reach Connolly from Pelletstown station.

Beech Park Wood, Leixlip

20 Beech Park Wood, Leixlip, Co Kildare

This turnkey two-bedroom apartment is a 20-minute walk from Leixlip Louisa Bridge station. Extending to 78sq m with a C1 Ber, 20 Beech Park Wood is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, seeking €270,000.

This home has been recently renovated with new wooden floors and freshly painted walls. It consists of an en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen/livingroom, which opens on to an outdoor patio.

Commuter services from Leixlip Louisa Bridge take about 40 minutes to reach Connolly station.