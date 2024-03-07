Building surveyor Noel Larkin remembered as ‘a gentleman, generous with his time and expertise’

'Noel Larkin was dedicated to advancing the profession and supporting the next generation of surveyors.'

Contributor to The Irish Times/SCSI Property Clinic column and “esteemed” member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), Noel Larkin has died aged 58. Larkin had been a building surveyor since 1988, and founded and ran his practice, Noel Larkin & Associates, in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

“Noel was actively involved in the SCSI, generously sharing his time and knowledge with fellow members,” the SCSI wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. He was awarded the president’s award for outstanding contribution to the SCSI and his profession in 2023.

Noel Larkin was awarded the president’s award for his outstanding contribution to the SCSI by SCSI president Enda McGuane

Larkin, who was originally from Cavan, had formerly been chairman of the Building Surveyor Professional Group and a member of the registration body’s admission board.

“Noel was dedicated to advancing the profession and supporting the next generation of surveyors,” the SCSI said.

READ MORE

“He was committed to helping the next generation as an APC assessor and an external examiner to the building surveying degree course at Dundalk Institute of Technology,” it said.

Larkin was a regular contributor to the SCSI Surveyor’s Journal as well as to the Property Clinic, in which he tackled reader issues, such as “Should we stay in our new home during renovation to avoid paying rent?” and “Our quiet cul-de-sac has been overrun by rowdy students. What can we do?”

“He will be remembered as a gentleman, generous with his time and expertise, always with a smile and a friendly word. Noel will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” the SCSI added.

SCSI president Enda McGuane said: “As a chartered building surveyor, Noel contributed immensely to advancing the profession for colleagues and among the wider public. He was involved in every aspect of the profession, giving freely of his time to help with education, training, advocacy, regulatory work as well as answering questions from the public through the pages of the Property Clinic.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Barbara, his children Jane, Joe and Hilary, his family and his wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”