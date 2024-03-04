Metrolink: Is now the time to buy a home near the route? Here are four from €295,000

Despite controversy and pushback from home and business owners who believe they will be adversely affected by its construction, Dublin’s first underground rail line, the Metrolink, proposed to connect from Charlemont to the Estuary station in north Co Dublin via Dublin Airport and Swords, could reportedly be up and running by the mid-2030s.

With that in mind, it may be a savvy move to buy a property now in one of the areas to be served by the new line – such as Swords, Santry or Ballymun – before house prices undoubtedly rise once they’re closer to becoming better connected to the city centre.

Prospective buyers will just need to ask themselves if they have the patience, or indeed the foresight, to wait the 10 years or more that it could take for the Metrolink to get up and running. That said, with house prices in so many areas now far too high for many first-time buyers, especially single people, it could be a compromise worth making.

To look at areas serviced by the Dart and the Luas as a comparison, a report by Daft.ie found that in 2019 homebuyers were paying a premium of €129,000 for a property close to a stop on either service compared with average asking prices elsewhere in Dublin.

The same report analysed house prices along the proposed Metrolink route and found that the least expensive homes to be served were in the vicinity of the proposed Ballymun (€285,000) and Northwood (€322,000) stations.

So for those willing to bide their time, here are four homes currently on the market on the proposed Metrolink route, priced from €295,000 to €395,000.

Proposed route for the Metrolink. Graphic: MetroLink/TII

55 Shanard Road, Santry, Dublin 9

This three-bedroom 78sq m semidetached house in Santry is just a 15-minute walk from the proposed Ballymun Metrolink station, planned to be built under the old Ballymun Shopping Centre. It is also within a 20-minute walk of both the Omni Shopping Centre as well as Santry Park, for outdoor pursuits. Number 55 Shanard Road is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra, seeking €395,000.

The property comes with a big back garden, offering the opportunity to extend, subject to planning permission. Although the interior is a little dated, it is in good condition and a buyer could move in and work on upgrading the property in increments as they can afford to do so. That, coupled with the proximity to the new line, providing easy access to Dublin Airport and the city, could make this a clever buy.

It does have a low Ber of E1, however, so prospective buyers should consider retrofitting costs and research the grants available.

52 Raven Hall

52 Raven Hall, Swords Central, Main Street, Swords, Co Dublin

This two-bed, two-bath top-floor apartment in the heart of Swords is less than a 20-minute walk from the proposed Seatown Metrolink station, planned to be located on the grounds of the Hertz Europe service centre. Extending to 73sq m (786sq ft) with a C1 Ber, it is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Swords, seeking €295,000.

The apartment is move-in ready with two good-sized double bedrooms (the main is en suite), a main bathroom, a generous storage closet and a kitchen/livingroom that opens on to a balcony. It is a short walk from the amenities of Swords town centre, and comes with access to an underground car park.

There is a large main bedroom and a smaller double upstairs in number 51 Cherry Avenue

51 Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace house comes to the market in turnkey condition, less than a 20-minute walk from the proposed Swords Metrolink stop, planned to be located in the vicinity of Airside Retail Park. Extending to 90sq m (969sq ft) with a C3 Ber, it is on the market through Leonard Wilson Keenan, seeking €355,000.

The property consists of an open-plan kitchen/livingroom with contemporary fittings and a separate sittingroom to the rear of the ground floor. There is a large main bedroom and a smaller double upstairs. The back garden is low-maintenance and there is a driveway to the front of the property for parking. Cherry Avenue is less than a 10-minute drive from the Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre.

299 Parklands

299 Parklands, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

This two-bed, two-bath first-floor apartment is about a 15-minute walk from the proposed Northwood Metrolink station, which is planned to be located under the carriageway of the R108. Selling through Sherry FitzGerald, the 72sq m (775sq ft), B2-rated is on the market with an asking price of €295,000.

The apartment benefits from a wraparound balcony and sits within an attractive modern development with ample green space. In good condition, a lick of paint would go a long way to infuse the property with some personality. Beaumont Hospital is just a 15-minute drive from the apartment, while Omni Shopping centre is a seven-minute drive away.