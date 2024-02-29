What will €245,000 buy in Dublin and on Dursey Island?

Country

Address: Ballynacallagh, Dursey Island, Beara, Co Cork

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill

Accessible by Ireland’s only cable car, this 126 sq m (1,356 sq ft) three-bedroom house nestled into a sheltered spot at the village of Ballynacallagh, can also be accessed by boat. It has a sittingroom with an open fireplace, a diningroom and three bedrooms upstairs. The holding includes a small detached storage shed in one of the most scenic parts of the country.

Plus: Idyllic spot on an island on the western tip of the Beara Peninsula

Minus: Despite lovely interiors, the Ber of D1 will need to be addressed

Apartment 4, 1 Dermot Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

Address: Apartment 4, 1 Dermot Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

Agent: Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Dating from 2002, and located in a block of just six units, this one-bedroom C2-rated apartment extends to 56 sq m (603 sq ft). A large living area has French doors that opens to a west-facing balcony overlooking communal grounds, and the unit, which is located close to a host of amenities including excellent transport links, has a secure parking space.

Plus: Bright property in turnkey condition

Minus: The tower and lift at Clongriffin Dart station can be unreliable