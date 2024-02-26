Four three-bed duplexes from €230,000

148 Charlesland Court, Greystones, Co Wicklow

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex comes to the market in the Charlesland development in the popular seaside town of Greystones, Co Wicklow. The property has a B3 Ber and overlooks a central green area.

It is in fresh, turnkey condition with a kitchen and a living/diningroom as well as a guest bathroom on the first floor, and two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, a single bedroom and a bathroom on the second floor. It also benefits from a large courtyard balcony accessed from the livingroom.

There is a shopping centre that includes a Supervalu and a pharmacy in Charlesland and Greystones village is a five-minute drive away, as well as the Dart station for commuters to the capital. Number 148 Charlesland Court is on the market with Derek Byrne Keller Williams Estate Agents, seeking €380,000.

37 Lios Ealtan, Salthill

37 Lios Ealtan, Salthill, Co Galway

This three-bed, two-bath duplex comes to the market in Salthill, within walking distance of the prom and Galway’s vibrant city centre. Extending to 89 sq m with a C1 Ber, the property has an eat-in kitchen and a livingroom on the first floor and an en suite main bedroom, two smaller double bedrooms and the main bathroom on the second floor.

The property is in great condition with a rear balcony off the livingroom. There is parking and a green area to the front of the duplex. It is a 10-minute walk from the Salthill prom while the University of Galway is a 20-minute walk away. Number 37 Lios Ealtan is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €395,000.

25 Millbrook, Johnstown

25 Millbrook, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath

This three-bed, two-bath duplex comes to the market in Navan with an asking price of €230,000, selling through DNG Royal County. As it is located in a housing development, residents of Millbrook can make the most of the communal grounds, while the property itself is in turnkey condition with a C2 Ber. It is a 10-minute drive from the pubs, restaurants, cafes and shops of Navan town centre.

The home consists of an eat-in kitchen and a good-sized livingroom, off which is the balcony that has plenty of space for potted plants and a table and chairs. The three bedrooms are on the second floor, including the en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and the bathroom.

40 Waterside Park, Malahide

40 Waterside Park, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

This three-bed, three-bath duplex comes to the market in Malahide, seeking €380,000 through O’Farrell Cleere. It extends to a generous 102 sq m, with a B2 Ber. The property is in good decorative order just a 20-minute walk from Swords Village and Pavilions shopping centre, while Dublin Airport is 10 minutes by car. There is also an on-site playground and childcare facility at Waterside, sure to be of interest to working parents.

The property gets plenty of light from its south facing aspect and consists of a livingroom and an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room to the rear of the first floor and three bedrooms on the second floor – the main is en suite.