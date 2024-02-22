Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Tipperary and Meath

2 The Lawn, Citywest Village, Dublin 24, has car parking for two cars.

2 The Lawn, Citywest Village, Dublin 24

€460,000, DNG

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 109sq m (1,173sq ft). With car parking for two cars, the house has a private landscaped south-facing rear garden and the Luas Red Line on the doorstep. In excellent order, the M50, N81 and N7 are easily accessible. Ber A2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

The Old Rectory, Newchapel, Clerihan, Tipperary, dates to 1791.

The Old Rectory, Newchapel, Clerihan, Co Tipperary

€345,000, Maher Auctioneers

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 263sq m (2,831sq ft). Dating all the way back to 1791, the protected structure sits on just over one acre of landscaped grounds. In need of some upgrading, its original sash windows were restored in 2023, and there is a further 75sq m in the basement. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at maherauctioneers.ie

427 Longboat Quay North, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2, has designated underground parking.

427 Longboat Quay North, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

€550,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 65sq m (700sq ft). Located on the fifth floor, the unit has designated underground parking, a balcony overlooking private gardens, and two large double bedrooms – one of which is en-suite. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

1 Cois Glaisin Close, Johnstown, Co Meath, within walking distance of a host of amenities.

1 Cois Glaisin Close, Johnstown, Co Meath

€385,000, Lydon Farrell Property

Semi-detached four-bedroom house extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft). Located within walking distance of a host of amenities, the property has low-maintenance landscaped gardens and qualifies for a green mortgage. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at lydonfarrellproperty.ie

3 Willow Grove, Cornelscourt, Foxrock, Dublin 18, is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

3 Willow Grove, Cornelscourt, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€945,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 162sq m (1,743sq ft). Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property, which is a short stroll from the villages of Cabinteely, Cornelscourt and Foxrock, has dual side access to the rear garden – which has room to extend – subject to planning permission. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie