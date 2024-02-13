Spacious Dún Laoghaire home and garden-level apartment for €1.795m

Address : 43 Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €1,795,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The garden level of number 43 Northumberland Avenue below has been converted into a luxury two-bedroom apartment, decorated in clean, modern lines and ensuring that the property will wash its face. If you wanted to, you could easily reincorporate it with the rest of the property and have a big seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home extending to a generous 320sq m (3,444sq ft) in total. Almost as impressive as the house is its high Ber energy rating of B2. Number 43 Northumberland Avenue is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.795 million.

The basement livingroom. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

Somewhere along the way, a portico has been added to the entrance, with two feature curved windows, tiled floors and ionic pillars. Then you’re into the entrance hall itself, with laminate flooring, lots of built-in storage and wall panelling, plus ceiling coving, a centre rose and an archway that takes you through to the rear hall. To the left are two impressive reception rooms running from the front to the back of the house, a livingroom and a drawingroom, looking almost like mirror images of each other. Both have laminate floors, picture rails, ceiling coving, recessed lighting and double-glazed sliding sash windows with shutters. The livingroom has a centre rose on the ceiling, and the drawingroom has a feature fireplace.

The livingroom has a centre rose on the ceiling. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

To the right of the hall is the well-appointed kitchen/diningroom, taking a position in the centre of the house where they are usually shunted down to the basement. This area also has laminate wood flooring, while the kitchen has extensive built-in wall and floor units, some with display glazing, hardwood countertops, tiled splashback and a large central island with hardwood countertop. All in all, the ground-floor space is made for easy family living and entertaining.

The kitchen has laminate wood flooring and a large central island with hardwood countertop. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

To the back, on the lower return, is a utility room that leads out to a large, private back garden; part of the garden has been quartered off to make a courtyard garden to the basement apartment. It’s one of the few downsides to the house’s configuration: the ground floor doesn’t quite feel joined up with the back garden, but that will feel like a minor quibble when the rent comes rolling in. Where the stairs go to the basement has been turned into storage, but that could easily be turned back to access the lower level.

The family bathroom and has stained-glass double doors, plus a feature arch window above. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

Upstairs are four large bedrooms, plus one small box room that could be a nursery or a home office. The two back bedrooms are large enough to have en suites built in to them, while the landing is roomy – even with a giraffe sculpture in place. The family bathroom is on the upper return, and has stained-glass double doors, plus a feature arch window above. The floor and part of the walls are laid in elegant black-and-white tiling, and there’s a sliding sash window plus a Velux window, a bath with shower attachment and a wall-mounted shower.

The two back bedrooms are large enough to have en suites built in to them, while the landing is roomy. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

Upstairs are four large bedrooms, plus one small box room that could be a nursery or a home office. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

The garden-level apartment has a livingroom, a kitchen and two double bedrooms, with bright laminate wood flooring throughout, and a bathroom with a tiled floor. The kitchen has built-in cream high-gloss wall and floor units, integrated oven and hob, tiled splashback, wood-effect countertop and is plumbed for a dishwasher and a washing machine, with provision for a fridge-freezer. A door leads out to the gravelled back patio area with two handy storage sheds.

A door leads out to the gravelled back patio area with two handy storage shed. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

The house is just across the road from the Methodist Church on Northumberland Avenue, and around the corner from the busy shopping area of George’s Street. A short stroll takes you down to Dún Laoghaire’s scenic waterfront promenade with numerous restaurants and cafes, the Dlr Lexicon library, Teddy’s ice-cream shop, the Dún Laoghaire Baths plaza and the popular East Pier.