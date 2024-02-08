Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Waterford and Tipperary

15 South Parade, Waterford City

€750,000, Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan

This property consists of seven apartments extending to 322sq m (3,466sq ft) in total. Four of the units lie in the main building, a three-bay Georgian house from 1830, while the remaining three are in a separate building to the rear, adjacent to a communal garden. Currently, it has an annual rental income of €59,400. Ber-exempt.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This Castleknock home boasts solar panels and a heat-recovery system

64 Diswellstown Way, Hamilton Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15

€725,000, DNG

This semidetached four-bedroom house extends to 151sq m (1,614sq ft). Designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects, the property has solar panels, a heat-recovery system and a west-facing rear garden extending to 12m (39ft) with a shed. It is close to Castleknock College and Mount Sackville school. Ber A3

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

325 Charlemont is close to many amenities

325 Charlemont, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€600,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 92sq m (990sq ft). Located off Griffith Avenue in a quiet cul-de-sac close to a host of amenities, the property has new flooring and is freshly painted. It has a separate home office/study and off-street parking for two cars. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

This Clonmel property is close to the town

21 Longfield Way, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

€275,000, P F Quirke & Co

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 109sq m (1,173sq ft). Located close to the town centre, and the premises of Abbot and Boston Scientific, the property, which dates from 2006, has a rear garden with side access and gas-fired central heating. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at pfq.ie

The bedroom of this Ballinteer house has views to the Dublin Mountains

29 Ballintyre Downs, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

€795,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This semidetached four-bedroom house extends to 170sq m (1,830sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a large west-facing garden extending to 30m (90ft). It has double-glazed windows, a spacious principal bedroom with views to the Dublin Mountains and a large kitchen. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at lisney.com