Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Waterford and Tipperary

Homes in Drumcondra, Ballinteer, Castleknock, Clonmel and on South Parade

15 South Parade contains seven units

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Feb 8 2024 - 05:30

15 South Parade, Waterford City

€750,000, Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan

This property consists of seven apartments extending to 322sq m (3,466sq ft) in total. Four of the units lie in the main building, a three-bay Georgian house from 1830, while the remaining three are in a separate building to the rear, adjacent to a communal garden. Currently, it has an annual rental income of €59,400. Ber-exempt.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This Castleknock home boasts solar panels and a heat-recovery system

64 Diswellstown Way, Hamilton Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15

€725,000, DNG

This semidetached four-bedroom house extends to 151sq m (1,614sq ft). Designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects, the property has solar panels, a heat-recovery system and a west-facing rear garden extending to 12m (39ft) with a shed. It is close to Castleknock College and Mount Sackville school. Ber A3

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

325 Charlemont is close to many amenities

325 Charlemont, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€600,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 92sq m (990sq ft). Located off Griffith Avenue in a quiet cul-de-sac close to a host of amenities, the property has new flooring and is freshly painted. It has a separate home office/study and off-street parking for two cars. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

This Clonmel property is close to the town

21 Longfield Way, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

€275,000, P F Quirke & Co

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 109sq m (1,173sq ft). Located close to the town centre, and the premises of Abbot and Boston Scientific, the property, which dates from 2006, has a rear garden with side access and gas-fired central heating. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at pfq.ie

The bedroom of this Ballinteer house has views to the Dublin Mountains

29 Ballintyre Downs, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

€795,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This semidetached four-bedroom house extends to 170sq m (1,830sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a large west-facing garden extending to 30m (90ft). It has double-glazed windows, a spacious principal bedroom with views to the Dublin Mountains and a large kitchen. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at lisney.com

