Five homes on view in Dublin, Cork and Wicklow

1 Sweetbriar Lane, Kilmacud, Dublin 14

€995,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 175sq m (1,884sq ft). The house, which has off-street parking for three cars, was refurbished and extended in 2013 and had new landscaping in the rear garden in 2020. The property is just a few minutes’ walk from the Luas, and is close to high-demand schools. Ber B2

On view Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie

72 Castle Way, Golden Lane, Dublin 8

72 Castle Way, Golden Lane, Dublin 8

€750,000, Ed Dempsey Estate Agents

This three-bedroom penthouse apartment extending to 162sq m (1,744sq ft) was built in 2005 by JJ Rhatigan. The south-facing unit – set over the fourth and fifth floors – has two private terraces. It is dual aspect. The living area is on the top floor with floor-to-ceiling glazing and views to the Dublin Mountains and city. It has secure underground parking. Ber B1

On view Strictly by appointment at eddempsey.ie

READ MORE

Ard Ban, Barnbawn Road. Glenealy, Co Wicklow

Ard Ban, Barnbawn Road, Glenealy, Co Wicklow

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft) on just under an acre of landscaped gardens with a diverse range of specimen trees. The property, dating from 1995, was designed by architect Ken Meehan and features split levels, high ceilings and a newly fitted patio. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Belmont House

Belmont House, Kilmacahill, Cloyne, Midleton, Co Cork

€650,000, Hegarty Properties

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 207sq m (2,230sq ft) on 2.5 acres. The gardens have a pond with an island accessed by a tiny bridge. The house, architecturally designed in 2000, has a large garage and is just a 15-minute drive from Midleton for amenities and secondary schools. Ber C3

On view Strictly by appointment at hegartyproperties.ie

12 Fitzroy Avenue

12 Fitzroy Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

€425,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Terraced three-bedroom house extending to 87sq m (936sq ft). The redbrick property, which dates from the early 1900s, has a south-facing rear courtyard with secure laneway access. It retains period details but would benefit from upgrades. Ber G

On view Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie