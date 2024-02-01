Five homes on view in Dublin, Cork and Wicklow

1 Sweetbriar Lane, Kilmacud, Dublin 14
€995,000, Lynam Auctioneers
Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 175sq m (1,884sq ft). The house, which has off-street parking for three cars, was refurbished and extended in 2013 and had new landscaping in the rear garden in 2020. The property is just a few minutes’ walk from the Luas, and is close to high-demand schools. Ber B2
On view Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie
72 Castle Way, Golden Lane, Dublin 8
€750,000, Ed Dempsey Estate Agents
This three-bedroom penthouse apartment extending to 162sq m (1,744sq ft) was built in 2005 by JJ Rhatigan. The south-facing unit – set over the fourth and fifth floors – has two private terraces. It is dual aspect. The living area is on the top floor with floor-to-ceiling glazing and views to the Dublin Mountains and city. It has secure underground parking. Ber B1
On view Strictly by appointment at eddempsey.ie
Ard Ban, Barnbawn Road, Glenealy, Co Wicklow
€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft) on just under an acre of landscaped gardens with a diverse range of specimen trees. The property, dating from 1995, was designed by architect Ken Meehan and features split levels, high ceilings and a newly fitted patio. Ber C2
On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
Belmont House, Kilmacahill, Cloyne, Midleton, Co Cork
€650,000, Hegarty Properties
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 207sq m (2,230sq ft) on 2.5 acres. The gardens have a pond with an island accessed by a tiny bridge. The house, architecturally designed in 2000, has a large garage and is just a 15-minute drive from Midleton for amenities and secondary schools. Ber C3
On view Strictly by appointment at hegartyproperties.ie
12 Fitzroy Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 3
€425,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Terraced three-bedroom house extending to 87sq m (936sq ft). The redbrick property, which dates from the early 1900s, has a south-facing rear courtyard with secure laneway access. It retains period details but would benefit from upgrades. Ber G
On view Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie