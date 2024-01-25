Spacious and sophisticated Greystones refurb for €1.95m

Address : Maples, South Place, The Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

You know you’ve arrived at South Place in Greystones when you see the giant hand, holding an apple. This 9m-tree sculpture, commissioned by one of the families living on this quiet cul-de-sac, has become a bit of a local landmark, and Maples sits just across the road from it, on a quarter acre of secluded and sunny grounds.

When the owners bought this property in 2017, they had just the seed of an idea for a new house. The property was little more than a shell, so they set about building a modern four-bedroom home on the site that would meet the needs of a growing family of five – and then some. Maples now extends to 316sq m (3,401sq ft) with a B3 Ber rating, and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.95 million.

Kitchen

The bright, welcoming entrance hallway has double glass-panelled Crittall doors leading into the centrepiece of Maples – the open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, which is pretty much the size of a small house, with a 6m-high vaulted ceiling topped by a floating roof, inspired by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The tall glazing on all sides lets light flood in to the area all day long, and the high ceiling gives an enormous sense of space – mainly because it is an enormous space. A wall of glass to the front garden and back terrace add even more light.

“We had thought of putting a mezzanine above,” says the owner, “but we preferred to open out the space, and besides, mezzanines often never get used.”

Needless to say, nearly all the family activity goes on here, from meals and relaxation to entertaining guests. The kitchen area has a tiled floor and is fitted with two large islands with Corian worktops and floor-level storage cabinets; the islands are joined at one end by a solid oak breakfast bar. Above the island is a feature suspended Crittall-style light rail. One wall is filled with bespoke cabinetry that includes a handy concealed pantry with a chilled-water tap, where kettle, coffee-maker and other appliances can be kept out of the way. There are twin Smeg ovens and a full-height fridge and freezer, plus twin Smeg wine fridges below a nice, ornate drinks bar. Much of the interior design was done by Tonya Douglas of Little Design House.

The dining and family areas have solid European-oak herringbone timber flooring, and the dining area has another striking suspended light feature. The seated family area has a lower ceiling, giving a sense of cosiness and comfort, helped by the sealed glass-fronted gas log fire.

A large utility room leads out to the back terrace, and has a full complement of high-level press units, with provision for a raised washing machine and dryer. The floor is tiled in the same honeycomb pattern as the kitchen and there’s a handy dog flap out to the terrace.

The inner hall has an entire wall of timber-panelled storage closets, and leads to a guest cloakroom with tiled floor, wash-hand basin, WC with recessed cistern and angled backlit vanity mirrors, and then a cosy den/TV room, which opens out to the terrace.

At the end of the inner hall, Maples splits into two levels. Down the steps to garden level brings you to the main bedroom, which features a walk-through wardrobe filled with shelves, drawers, hanging spaces and shoe racks. There’s a neat alcove with a dresser and vanity unit, and a large en suite with a large step-in shower with a rainfall shower head, a glazed screen and herringbone-tiled walls. You’ve also got twin wash-hand basins, built-in shelving and a handy space for bathrobes with a seat. The main bedroom also opens out to the garden-level terrace to the side.

Also at garden level is the main livingroom, a generous 6.92m by 5.27m, which opens out to the lower patio and back garden via large floor-to-ceiling folding doors. There’s a sealed glass-fronted gas log fire set in a lovely old-style Silestone mantel.

The first-floor landing is a living space in itself, with a cosy reading and relaxing space that catches the light from a large roof light above. The other three bedrooms are all on this level; bedroom one to the front has dual aspect, while the two bedrooms to the back open out to a balcony with seating and views out over the large back garden and out to the sea. All three bedrooms have an en suite.

Outside you have ample space for al-fresco dining and entertaining. The upper terrace nearest the kitchen is all set up for summer barbecues, while the lower terrace has a hot tub and two water features. Beyond that the terrace wraps around the livingroom and leads to the huge back garden laid in lawn and privet hedging, and with another patio area for when the days get really sunny. Three lighting features provide a focal point to the back, and there’s also a garden room, fully fitted out with heating and lighting, which could be a home office, yoga or art studio or a game room for kids.

Out front is parking for at least half a dozen cars, and there are two double EV chargers, plus a wide, covered side passage for the likes of bikes and sports gear. The Burnaby is a lovely, leafy neighbourhood just a short walk from the centre of Greystones. The town’s reputation as a great place to live is entirely justified, says the owner, who was brought up in the area: “You’ve got all you need here for a family.”