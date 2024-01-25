Refined 1940s redbrick with sizeable garden in Donnybrook for €1.695m

Address : 160 Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,695,000 Agent : DNG

Stillorgan Road is a “key route linking Bray and the city centre” as defined by Dún Laoghaire County Council. It commences at Donnybrook and serves as a big conduit to locations such as Mount Merrion, Blackrock, Stillorgan, Foxrock and Deansgrange – all along the way to Bray.

On the dual carriageway just around the corner from Nutley Park and opposite the apartments of Belfield Court is 160 Stillorgan Road: a spacious redbrick house dating from the 1940s. Its position near enough to Donnybrook Church – where the road begins – means it has excellent transport links to the city centre. It is also close to a number of in-demand schools, such as St Michael’s College and the Teresian School, and lies close to the 330-acre campus of University College Dublin, one of the largest urban campuses in Europe.

Number 160 has been extended and refurbished over the years to what it is now: a fine 266sq m (2,863sq ft) redbrick with a good-sized rear garden. It is now on the market through DNG, seeking €1.695 million.

Off the entrance hallway – which has solid cherry wood herringbone flooring – lies a home office/playroom on one side, opposite two interconnecting reception rooms laid out as a livingroom and a family room respectively. Both rooms have limestone fireplaces and ceiling coving with lots of light flowing in from the bay window to the front.

Almost central to the house is the kitchen that opens into a large dining/living area, which takes in the entire width of the house to the rear. Here three overhead Velux windows spill lots of light into the room, as does lots of glazing and French doors that maximise the light and views to the garden.

Also on this floor are a guest loo and lots of storage in a utility room.

Upstairs on the first floor are four bedrooms – one single and three doubles – and a family bathroom. The main bedroom, which benefits from a bay window, has a separate walk-in wardrobe and a good-sized en suite bathroom laid out as a wet room with surround sound.

Up another flight of stairs leads to the attic space, which was converted in 2001. It is currently used as a bedroom, and has an en suite bathroom, with lots of further storage.

The rear garden is accessed by steps from the dining/living extension to the rear, and from a side entrance. It is laid out with patio, raised beds and colourful plants, and there is huge scope for green-fingered enthusiasts to develop the garden further. Out front is parking for four cars, with internal storage in an electronically gated garage, and the house enjoys much privacy from mature hedging flanking high pillars with electric gates.