Freshly renovated two-bed terrace in Irishtown for €515,000

This handsome, extended redbrick terrace comes to the market in immaculate condition having been refurbished specifically for sale. One of the owners, who originally bought the home in 2003 and later rented it for a number of years, said they are aware that most buyers today want to walk into a move-in-ready home, and they have done an excellent job at creating just that here at number 169 Oliver Plunkett Avenue in Irishtown, Dublin 4.

Extending to 77sq m (829sq ft), this two- bed, two-bathroom property has a B3 Ber, and is on the market through North’s Property, seeking €515,000.

The facades are lovely on this terrace, with front yards beyond railings, two tones of brick colour and a triangular peak above the first-floor window. This street is part of the Stella Gardens estate, originally built as part of a major house-building initiative in the early 20th century, located just off Irishtown Road. Number 169 adds a contemporary flair with its grey-framed double-glazed windows and front door.

You enter the property into the living area with the stairway to the first floor on your left. The roof is painted a fresh white with a painted brick fireplace at its centre and built-in benches on either side which could be used as extra seating or for a spot to put the TV – there are alcoves beneath where you could add storage baskets. The new light oak laminate flooring adds to the fresh-feeling interiors, and there are recessed spotlights in the ceiling.

The livingroom flows into the kitchen, which features brand new Shaker-style units in a stylish shade of deep green with a mirrored splashback and under-cupboard lighting, so you can see what you’re rustling up with greater ease. A new black and stainless-steel KitchenAid oven is integrated, as well as a convection hob, a dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.

The dining space opens out to the stylish rear courtyard, which works as an extension of the room. The back wall is mirrored to bounce light from the southwesterly aspect at the front of the house and the main side wall is tiled in a slim jade metro-style tile, with outdoor porcelain tiles underfoot.

Back inside, there is a utility area accessed through a pocket door off the kitchen – home to a new combi boiler – and a WC, again tiled in jade, this time vertically stacked.

Upstairs, the main bedroom sits at the front of the house extending to 3.69m x 3.6m with built-in wardrobes and laminate oak flooring. A second good-sized double with built in wardrobes was a recent extension rear of the first floor. Between them is a gorgeous shower room with deep-green marble-effect tiles on the walls, a large shower, new sanitary ware and a roof light overhead.

This property is a 15-minute walk from Grand Canal Dock, home to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre as well as large tech companies such as Google, Airbnb and TikTok. It would take about a half-an-hour to walk to Grafton Street on the south side of the city from here, while the closest Dublin Bus stop is just two-minutes from the front door. It is also within walking distance of Ringsend and Sandymount.