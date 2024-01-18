Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Mayo

60 The Dock Mill, Barrow Street, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4
€545,000, Lansdowne Partnership
Two-bedroom apartment extending to 77sq m (830sq ft). Situated on the fifth floor, there is a balcony off the dining area with views to Grand Canal Dock, and the apartment is located directly beside the Dart station. The unit has one secure underground parking space. Ber D1
On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie
9 St Stephen’s, Leeson Lane, Dublin 2
€580,000, Auctioneera
Two-bedroom apartment extending to 76sq m (818sq ft). With lots of natural light from triple aspect on the third floor, the unit has a breakfast bar, a secure parking space and is located centrally, with excellent transport links. Ber D1
On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie
‘I went knocking the doors here in Bray because I couldn’t find a place to live. I had the baby in my arms’
Dancing with the Stars: wilting chemistry between Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy a cause for concern
When I first met Barry Keoghan, 10 years ago, he asked my friend for her number. She probably regrets saying no
8 O’Curry Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8
€545,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 73sq m (786sq ft). The property, located in a much-sought-after area close to the city, is light-filled with contemporary interiors. To the rear is an east-facing patio. Ber C2
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
Cloonglasney, Knockanillaun, Ballina, Co Mayo
€400,000, Property Partners Garrett Loftus
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 219sq m (2,357sq ft). Originally a 70-year-old cottage, the property sitting on an acre was extended and renovated in 2017. It has new flooring in many of the rooms and a large southwest-facing patio and back garden. Ber B2
On View: Strictly by appointment at propertypartners.ie
48 Marsham Court, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
€545,000, DNG Stillorgan
Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 84sq m (904sq ft). The property has a south-facing garden, double glazing throughout and an upgraded kitchen and bathroom. It is a 15-minute walk from the Luas green line stop at Stillorgan. Ber C3
On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie