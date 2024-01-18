Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Mayo

60 The Dock Mill, Barrow Street, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

€545,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 77sq m (830sq ft). Situated on the fifth floor, there is a balcony off the dining area with views to Grand Canal Dock, and the apartment is located directly beside the Dart station. The unit has one secure underground parking space. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

St Stephen's on Leeson Lane

9 St Stephen’s, Leeson Lane, Dublin 2

€580,000, Auctioneera

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 76sq m (818sq ft). With lots of natural light from triple aspect on the third floor, the unit has a breakfast bar, a secure parking space and is located centrally, with excellent transport links. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

8 O'Curry Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8

€545,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 73sq m (786sq ft). The property, located in a much-sought-after area close to the city, is light-filled with contemporary interiors. To the rear is an east-facing patio. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Cloonglasney, Knockanillaun, Ballina, Co Mayo

€400,000, Property Partners Garrett Loftus

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 219sq m (2,357sq ft). Originally a 70-year-old cottage, the property sitting on an acre was extended and renovated in 2017. It has new flooring in many of the rooms and a large southwest-facing patio and back garden. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at propertypartners.ie

48 Marsham Court, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€545,000, DNG Stillorgan

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 84sq m (904sq ft). The property has a south-facing garden, double glazing throughout and an upgraded kitchen and bathroom. It is a 15-minute walk from the Luas green line stop at Stillorgan. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie