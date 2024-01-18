Airy Victorian villa a stroll from St Stephen’s Green for €895,000

Address : 29 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8 Price : €895,000 Agent : DNG

It was the bright kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear of this Tardis-like property that sealed the deal for its current owners when they bought it back in 2018. Extending to 112sq m (1,206sq ft), the Victorian villa-style property was extended and refurbished by the previous owner, and they bought it for €795,000 almost five years ago, according to the Property Price Register. It’s in a great location, in a quiet warren of small streets of redbricks on the edge of the sought-after Portobello district and a short walk from the many restaurants and pubs on Camden Street and Wexford Street on Dublin city centre’s south side.

On approach, the property has a neat facade with a striking green door sitting under a fanlight and a bay window protruding into a small yard to the front. Entering the home, you’re immediately struck by the airiness created by its high ceilings and a large, rectangular roof light that allows light to stream in from above. In the drawingroom off the hall, a white picture rail and ceiling cornicing highlight its lofty height and a big marble fireplace frames an open fire. This room could be used as a third bedroom as there is a second living area off the kitchen/dining space.

Down a short set of stairs and to the right at the end of the hall, you arrive into the cosy living area, which has carpet underfoot and a contemporary, rectangular real-effect fire at its centre, flanked by built-in inset shelving. This flows into the dining area, with the generous kitchen space beyond. The kitchen features shiny cream units and a central island. The current owners are music lovers, a fact evidenced by their extensive vinyl record collection, and there is certainly room for dancing in this open-plan space.

This part of the property is flooded with light with electronically controlled Velux windows above the dining area and the kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling glazed doors out to a paved courtyard patio, large enough for an outdoor dining table.

A double bedroom, currently used as a guest room, sits on the lower floor with a sash window on to the courtyard. There is also an updated WC nestled under the stairs.

Upstairs, the current owners have completely renovated the spacious main bathroom to achieve a modern finish, with a large walk-in shower as well as a bath, over which is a Velux window. Beyond that is the generous main bedroom with built-in sliding-door wardrobes.

The owners have looked after the property extremely well and it comes to the market in pristine condition with a C3 Ber.

As well as being so close to the city, with St Stephen’s Green about a 20-minute walk from the front door, the path along the Grand Canal is just 10 minutes in the opposite direction, ideal for taking any four-legged friends for their daily stroll.

Now on the market seeking €895,000, selling agent DNG will be conducting an open viewing of this immaculate home at 11am on Saturday, January 20th.