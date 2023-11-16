Substantial five-bed in Honey Park for €1.05m

Address : 2 Carnegie Drive, Honey Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €1,050,000 Agent : DNG Dun Laoghaire

View this property on MyHome.ie

In an unusual reversal of families relocating to the maritime suburbs of south Dublin, the owners of 2 Carnegie Drive in Honey Park, an impressive five-bed in the Cosgrave-built development are moving to be closer to the city. They will miss the house, but as their children are getting older, a move closer to town and the children’s school is a practical solution to a life “spent constantly in the car”.

The family have greatly enjoyed living in the popular estate, which was developed on the former lands of Dún Laoghaire Golf Club. It’s a large house at 205 sq m (2,206sq ft) and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three recreation rooms and an impressive A2 Ber rating.

Laid out over three floors, the livingroom at ground-floor level is painted in a serene blue, has wood flooring and a sunny window seat. The guest WC has striking wallpaper with a quirky dog pattern, and to the rear of the house is a large, bright kitchen with dining and living area and patio doors that open out onto the garden. Astroturf has been laid in the garden to the rear and the new patio here is a real suntrap. Rear access to this midterrace home is provided by a gated, securely locked lane at the end of the garden.

First-floor sittingroom

Kitchen

Ground-floor livingroom

Kitchen/dining area

Family bathroom

Guest WC

A vivid teal-blue feature wall in the kitchen is replicated on the woodwork of the kitchen island, and it’s an effective use of colour. The floor tiles are large, grey, ceramic, while the kitchen itself is by Nolan Kitchens with ample storage and quartz countertops. A utility room sits behind the kitchen with washing appliances and additional storage.

READ MORE

The first floor has a large lounge, a family bathroom, two bedrooms, one of which is used as a home office and more storage. A large built-in media unit was installed in the lounge in 2019 by Ed Kenny Carpentry, with floor-to-ceiling shelving, custom lighting and a Gazpro fire.

On the second floor there are three more bedrooms, the main bedroom has an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe. There’s another shower room here, and the two bedrooms to the rear of the house have double Velux windows set into the sloping eaves, flooding these rooms with light. The attic has been fully floored and has shelving for additional storage.

Main bedroom

Bedroom/office

Top-floor bedroom

Top-floor bedroom

Garden

While the house is still relatively new, prospective purchasers will enjoy the benefit of the various improvement works carried out by the current owners since they moved into the property in 2016. In 2021, for instance, they engaged the services of New Hampshire Interiors who installed panelling in the hallway, along with radiator covers throughout the property. The house has been fully repainted.

And while all houses in the south Dublin came with solar panels when they were built, the owners of number 2 were one of a number of residents who joined forces to secure a group deal that will see additional panels being installed this week. This should help to drive down the already relatively low cost of heating even further.

Honey Park’s layout and location off Glenageary Road has made it hugely popular with buyers. Its residents’ amenities include a children’s playground, a multi-sport play area, a lake, rolling landscaped parklands and seating and picnic areas. There are three local schools within walking distance, and all the sporting and social amenities of Dún Laoghaire are nearby including the town’s three sailing clubs, Monkstown Tennis Club and the East and West piers for invigorating walks and the newly renovated Dún Laoghaire Baths for coffee at the Happy Out cafe.

Number 2 Carnegie Drive is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.05 million.