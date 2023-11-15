What will €450,000 buy in Dublin and Kildare?

Country

Address: Springfield House, Tullylost, Rathangan, Co Kildare

Joint Agents: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty & Conway Auctioneers

Dating from the early 1800s and recently renovated to an impressive B3 energy rating, this four-bedroom house extends to 212sq m. It retains many period features, such as clay chequered tiles in the hall, coving and marble fireplaces, and it lies on just over an acre with an option to purchase a further 15.8 acres. Originally an old rectory, it has mature tranquil gardens that include an old orchard alongside old outhouses and sheds.

Plus: Fully renovated period home with a Ber of B3

READ MORE

Minus: Some of the reception rooms have vinyl flooring

Town

Address: 87 Gordon Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

87 Gordon Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4.

Agent: Owen Reilly

Dating from the early 1900s, this two-bedroom 52sq m midterrace house has a converted attic on the second floor, currently laid out as a third bedroom. The property has had upgrading in recent years and has double glazing and electric heating. It is within walking distance of Grand Canal Dock, and is just minutes from the Dart station and bus corridor.

Plus: Close to a multitude of amenities

Minus: Ber is E2