Four under €290,000: Homes in Dublin 15, Co Dublin, Monaghan and Meath

With two good-sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom on the first floor it also has a second reception room

37 Cathedral Walk, Latlurcan, Monaghan Town, Co Monaghan

This semidetached home close to Monaghan town comes to the market with immaculate interiors. With two good-sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom on the first floor it also has a second reception room/office on the ground floor and a basement room that opens on to the back garden.

With a driveway to the front, there is also lots of outdoor space to the rear with an expansive garden laid in lawn and cobblelock paving. There is a spacious livingroom and a lovely kitchen/diningroom. The main bedroom is en suite and there is also a downstairs shower room and the main bathroom, as well as a utility room.

Extending to 162sq m (1,744sq ft) with a B2 Ber, this move-in-ready home fit for a busy family is on the market through Monaghan Property Sales, seeking €290,000.

A real selling point of this property is its relatively close proximity to the sea

8 The Sycamores, Stradbrook Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin

This one-bed apartment is well located on the outskirts of the lovely south Dublin village of Blackrock. On the first floor and extending to 39sq m (420sq ft), this low-maintenance home has a C2 Ber and requires little upgrading.

It contains a living/diningroom off which is a small but neat L-shaped kitchen with white wooden units and a wood-effect countertop. The shower room is in good nick, fully covered in large marble-effect tiles. A double bedroom completes the accommodation, which has views of trees and the communal gardens from its windows.

Dublin Bus services are available nearby as well as the Dart stations at Dún Laoghaire and Monkstown. A real selling point is its relatively close proximity to the sea. This apartment is on the market through DNG, seeking €275,000. It is subject to an annual management fee of €1,120.

Upstairs in 11 Brindley Park Green there are two double bedrooms and the main is en suite

11 Brindley Park Green, Ashbourne, Co Meath

This two-bedroom terraced home comes to the market in good condition in the Brindley Park development on the outskirts of Ashbourne town. Set back from the road with a driveway to the front, it has an attractive brick facade with a navy front door.

The interior has a familiar layout with a sittingroom to the front that has double doors into the kitchen-diner to the rear. The dining area opens out to the southwest-facing back garden, which has a patio area and a lawn.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and the main is en suite. The main bathroom is a generous size with grey tiling. The property, which has a C2 Ber, is within walking distance of the schools and amenities of the Co Meath town. It is now on the market through DNG Tormey Lee, seeking €290,000.

This is a property that you could move into straight away and make cosmetic changes to suit your budget as time goes by

14 Beechwood Downs, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

This cute two-bedroom cottage in Clonsilla comes to the market in decent condition, although the interior could do with a modern update. This is a property that you could move into straight away and make cosmetic changes to suit your budget as time goes by.

At the end of a row of three, it has a driveway big enough for two cars to the front of the property. Inside, which extends to 48sq m (517sq ft), the sittingroom is to the left of the hallway with the second bedroom to the right. The bathroom is further down the hall with the kitchen and the main bedroom to the rear.

The back garden is a generous size, with a patio at its centre and loose stones elsewhere. A prospective owner could potentially apply for planning permission to extend to the rear. The property is very close to Hartstown Park, there are schools and shops in the area and Clonsilla train station is a five-minute drive away, offering regular services to Dublin Connolly. This home full of potential is now on the market through Lyndon Farrell, seeking €280,000.