Four under €350,000: homes in Wicklow, Wexford, Meath and Dublin 6

41 Cowper Village, Rathmines, Dublin 6

This two-bedroom corner townhouse in impeccable condition is likely to attract a lot of attention from prospective buyers due to its location in one of the city’s most-sought-after areas, just a 10-minute walk from the main street in Rathmines. It is being brought to market by Brock DeLappe, seeking €325,000.

The home, extending to 68sq m (732sq ft), is in a well-kept development with communal green areas and trees and shrubs. The property consists of an open-plan living/dining area, with laminate wooden floors, white walls and a cast-iron fireplace, off which is a good-sized kitchenette with blue units and gold-coloured fittings.

Rathmines interior

Upstairs is a double and a single bedroom, both with built-in storage, crisp white walls and grey carpeting. The bathroom is also on the first floor. The property, although small, is likely to appeal to someone willing to compromise on space to snap up a pristine, C3-Rated home in a great location. The property is also a 10-minute walk from the Cowper stop on the Luas green line.

12 Tara Court Crescent, Navan, Co Meath

Meath

This four-bedroom semidetached home extends to 154sq m and is on the market in Navan seeking €350,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. The ground floor is double-fronted, with a large livingroom on the right and a second reception room on the left.

The livingroom opens on to a bright dining area with French doors out to the back garden. The kitchen is off the dining area, with white wooden units. There is also an office and a utility room on the ground floor as well as a loo under the stairs.

There is attractive wall-panelling and carpeting on the stairwell leading to the first floor, where there are two double bedrooms, a third smaller double and a single bedroom. The main bedroom is en suite and the main bathroom is also on the first floor.

The huge back garden is likely be a huge draw for prospective buyers, especially those who like to entertain. It features a lawn area, loose stones, raised beds, trees and a roofed barbecue area. The development is a 10-minute drive from Navan town centre.

Kehedon, Orchard Lane, Ardcavan, Wexford town, Wexford

Wexford

This four-bedroom home offers plenty of open outdoor space a short drive from Wexford town. The house, extending to 205sq m on a 0.35-acre site, is likely to appeal to those looking to feel as though they are living in the countryside, without being too far from the amenities of the town.

The split-level home features a large living/diningroom, with a separate kitchen on one side of the property with three bedrooms, an en suite and the main bathroom on the other. There are two further bedrooms on the first level, one being used as a den.

The property does have a low E1 Ber, however, which a prospective buyer should note. There is also a garage on the basement level. This ample property is on the market through Keane Auctioneers, seeking €345,000.

40 Springfield Court, Wicklow town, Co Wicklow

Wicklow

This B-rated three-bedroom terraced house comes to the market in Wicklow town, seeking €335,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly. It is in a cul-de-sac and overlooks a green area to the front with a lovely dual-height west-facing garden to the rear, set out in decking with a lawn on the lower level.

The property has a livingroom to the front, with double doors into the kitchen-diningroom. Everything is in good condition but the kitchen could do with a cosmetic refresh. Upstairs the main bedroom is en suite and there is also a second double as well as a single room, all of which have wooden floors, and the bathroom.

The home, extending to 86sq m (926sq ft), is about a 15-minute walk from the amenities of Wicklow town centre, also offering public transport links to Greystones, Bray and Dublin city centre.