Generous home with equestrian facilities in Gorey for €695,000

Address : Ballymore, Gorey, Co Wexford Price : €695,000 Agent : Quinn Property Gorey

View this property on MyHome.ie

Last year the town of Gorey was crowned the best town for wellbeing and the sixth best place to work from home in the country in a survey carried out by Switcher.ie. Its remote-working index (RWI) described the bustling commuter town as being “one of the best towns for cafes and coffee shops” and being well served by broadband and 5G mobile networks. A further plus is the lifestyle offered by the location as the busy market town is close to the coast with miles of sandy beaches.

The main artery to Dublin is the M11, and an offpeak journey should take about 50 minutes – to the southern suburbs – and up to 90 minutes to the city. However, the journey time can very easily rise to over an hour and a half during morning and evening peak periods.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office indicate that about 2,500 people commute to Dublin from Wexford daily and The Hatch Lab in Gorey offers hot and private desks for rent in state-of-the-art facilities.

Entrance hall

Kitchen

Office

You get a lot more bang for your buck in terms of property in Gorey than you would in the capital. Take, for example, this five-bedroom house located 14km outside the Co Wexford town. Extending to a considerable 493sq m (5,306sq ft), the house in a mock-Georgian style lies at the end of a sweeping driveway with mature trees, hedging and extensive paddocks.

READ MORE

It has three large reception rooms in the form of a drawingroom, formal diningroom and family room that sit adjacent to a spacious eat-in kitchen which has French doors opening out on to a large patio.

Dining room

Drawingroom

Upstairs are five bedrooms, two en suite and two sharing a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. On the next level – accessed by a spiral staircase – are two large attic rooms, both with Velux windows, offering a multitude of uses.

Bedroom

A real selling point besides the size of the property, which was constructed in 2007, is the Ber rating of B2, so winter electricity bills won’t be stress-inducing.

But it may well be the five acres plus (2.1 hectares) of grounds that will appeal to a family at this well-kept home close to a number of amenities. Not only is the area surrounded by lush countryside, it has well-maintained paddocks that provide ample space for equestrian pursuits along with a stable block, complete with concrete yards, extensive storage and a tack-and-feed room.

Stables

The property lies on 5.3 acres

The property is now on the market seeking €695,000 through Quinn Property in Gorey.