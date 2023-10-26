What will €550,000 buy in Dublin and Co Wexford?

Country

Address Carrig View Tinnacarrick, Newbawn, Co Wexford

Agent Kehoe & Associates

This four-bedroom property, constructed in 2008, extends to 188sq m (2,024sq ft) and has 9ft-high ceilings on the ground floor. Sitting on a 1.5-acre site of well-maintained landscaped gardens, the B3-rated property has an outside fire pit, a pergola and a large seating area. A small stream runs along the rear boundary.

Plus Fine-sized house on a large site 20 minutes from the beach

Minus It’s a drive to the shops

2 St Mary's Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Town

Address 2 St Mary’s Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Agent DNG

This charming three-bedroom home dating from the 1920s has been upgraded and extended to the rear. While it retains a host of period details, it has been modernised and has a southwest-facing rear aspect. With a Ber of C3, the property is a five-minute walk to St Enda’s park.

Plus Lovely home with period details

Minus No off-street car parking