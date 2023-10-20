Revamped 1940s semi-D by the sea in Dún Laoghaire for €1.395m

Address : 25 Rosmeen Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €1,395,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Before its owners refurbished it in 2017, number 25 Rosmeen Park was a perfectly fine 1940s semi-D by the sea, replete with high ceilings, bay windows and added grace notes such as the stained glass leaded windows on either side of the front door. But the owners gave the house an extensive remodelling and upgrading, lifting it to a whole new level, and turning it into a wonderful home with space to grow, modernised but still retaining its mid-20th-century charm. They rewired and replumbed the entire house, replaced the roof, and put a lot of flair and imagination into the interior design. It is now a very spacious 199sq m (2,141sq ft) and ready for a family to move in and begin a bright new chapter in their lives.

The house sits on a quiet, mature cul-de-sac just off Summerhill Road in Glasthule, around the corner from Glasthule Dart station and the People’s Park in Dún Laoghaire, and just a short stroll from the seafront at Scotsman’s Bay. The owners extended out to the back of the house, creating a dual-level space that incorporates an open-plan kitchen/breakfastroom, a diningroom behind a large glass-panelled pocket door, and steps leading down to a luxurious livingroom with large picture windows looking out on to a lovely, private southeast-facing back garden.

From the tiled entrance porch, your eye follows the timber floors down the hallway, through the kitchen/breakfastroom, down into the livingroom and all the way out to the granite walls that mark the boundary of the back garden. It’s an inviting view.

Entrance hallway. Photographs: Angela Mujica

Lounge/family room

To the right of the hallway is the original main reception room, with its big bay window intact and a fine marble fireplace with marble insert and hearth. This is now used as a lounge/family room, with double glazing in the bay windows, and bespoke cabinetry and shelving on either side of the fireplace. There’s an understairs space for hanging coats, and the former garage has been converted to create a large utility room and a fully tiled guest WC.

The sleek, contemporary kitchen has a large island unit with plenty of seating, bespoke wall and floor units by Timbercraft, polished granite worktops and Neff double ovens, a five-ring gas hob, a dishwasher and an extractor. A large picture window looks out on to a raised outdoor patio area with a stone-clad wall, letting lots of light in to the kitchen area. Glass pocket doors lead in to the diningroom to the right, leave these doors open and the room instantly becomes part of the open plan. Double doors lead out to the raised patio.

Kitchen

Livingroom

Diningroom

From the kitchen, steps lead down to the livingroom, which has high ceilings, timber floors, floor-to-ceiling picture windows and double doors leading out to the back garden. There’s a triple wall-mounted radiator by Bisque, and a solid fuel recessed stove by Reva Stovax with a marble hearth.

The back garden has a lovely, well-manicured lawn, with discrete areas for relaxing depending on the time of day. There’s a cosy pergola for taking in the midday sun, and a patio area to the back to catch the westerly sun, perfect for barbecues on a summer evening. Behind the granite wall runs the historic Metals, which stretch from Dún Laoghaire to Dalkey, running parallel to the train tracks. The raised patio area closer to the house has outdoor heating, making it conducive to al fresco dining at any time of the year.

Upstairs has been extended, too, with the addition of a main bedroom suite to the back, which has built-in mirrored sliderobes, added wardrobe space and a dressing table. There’s a fine en suite here to add to the luxury feel, and the room has great views out to Dublin Bay and Killiney Hill. What was the original main bedroom is to the front, and has built-in wardrobes, shelves and the original bay window. A third double bedroom looks out to the back, and a small single looks out to the front. On this floor is the fully tiled family bathroom, which has a deep-set bath with lovely mosaic tile feature, and a step-in double shower.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Back garden

On the second floor is a large attic room which can be anything from a teenager’s bedroom to a home office to a relaxing yoga room. It has a nice, high vaulted ceiling, plenty of built-in and eaves storage, and a Velux window looking out to Killiney Hill and the sea.

For a busy, active family life, this is an excellent location. Take your bikes down the Metals to Dalkey (there’s a store area in the front of the house, a part of the original garage, with a gas boiler, electric sockets and a work bench, plus plenty of room to store bikes etc), or stroll down to Sandycove Strand and the Forty Foot. The boutiques and bistros of Glasthule are just down the road, and Dún Laoghaire’s East Pier, DLR Lexicon library and boardwalk restaurants are close by too. Nearby schools include Harold National School, Castle Park School and Loreto Abbey Dalkey, and the Dart gets you into the city centre in just 25 minutes.

Number 25 Rosmeen Park, extends to 199sq m (2,141sq ft) with a B3 Ber, and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald asking €1.395 million.