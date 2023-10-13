What will €265,000 buy in the US, France, Denmark, Argentina and Limerick?

United States: Florida

Located at the popular rental resort of Bella Piazza in Davenport, this top-floor apartment has three bedrooms. Extending to 123sq m (1,324sq ft), the unit, which was constructed in 2008, has high-end marble fittings and is a short walk to shops, restaurants and amenities. As it is a 30-minute drive to all the parks at Disney World, it has excellent rental potential.

Price: US$277,500/€262,616.

Agent: floridamegleren.no

This Limerick house dates from 1898

Ireland: Limerick

Located in a sought-after area on the South Circular Road, within walking distance of Mary Immaculate College and the city centre, this 160sq m (1,722sq ft) house dates from 1898. While it requires total renovation (the Ber is G) it retains many period features such as sash windows and internal shutters, and has a large front garden. It currently has six bedrooms and pedestrian access to the side leading to a rear yard with a detached shed.

Price: €265,000.

Agent: nestorshanahan.ie

This one-bedroom loft apartment is located in the Quartier District of Buenos Aires

Argentina: Buenos Aires

This 51sq m (549sq ft) one-bedroom loft apartment lies in the Quartier District, in a mixture of commercial and residential units. With lovely views and lots of light, it has shared services including a business centre, meeting rooms, a wellness centre with an outdoor pool, laundry facilities, lounge rooms and a roof terrace.

Price: $274,753/€260,016.

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

This apartment in Les Arcs comes with access to a range of leisure facilities

France: Les Arcs

Located in the Paradiski resort, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 40sq m (431sq ft) and comes with access to all leisure facilities in the village such as a fitness area, pool and spa. The unit, which also has a cellar and a west-facing balcony, comes fully furnished.

Price: €275,000.

Agent: ernalowproperty.com

This three-bedroom cottage is used as a summer cottage

Denmark: North Jutland

This three-bedroom cottage extends to 97sq m (1,044sq ft). Used as a summer house, it lies in a second row of homes alongside a safe, child-friendly beach. Surrounded by trees and teeming with wildlife, there are paths and cycle routes that lead to the local shops and a harbour for fishing. There is also a golf course nearby.

Price: 1.99m DKK/€267,913.

Agent: finn.no