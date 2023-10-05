Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Galway

14 Rosehill, Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€850,000, DNG

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft). The property has a back garden laid out with lawn and patio and lies in a mature residential setting at the top of Carysfort Avenue. It has off-street parking to the rear and is minutes from the N11, schools, amenities and the quality bus corridor. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

45 Shantalla Road, Shantalla, Galway

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 130sq m (1,399sq ft). Constructed in the 1960s, the property is located in a prime area close to Galway’s west end, and has a large, mature back garden and off-street parking. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

17 Lennox Place, Portobello, Dublin 8

€545,000, Mullery O’Gara

Two-bedroom midterrace townhouse extending to 56sq m (603sq ft). Located on a quiet street near the Grand Canal and an abundance of amenities on Camden Street, the redbrick house has been refurbished and extended with new sash windows, and is within walking distance to the Luas, Rathmines and the city centre. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at mulleryogara.ie

35 Haddington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€950,000, Auctioneera

Four-bedroom midterrace house extending to 178sq m (1,916sq ft). Constructed in 1843, the property lies in the sought-after neighbourhood of Ballsbridge and retains much of its period details. It has been stripped back to bare walls, so needs total renovation. It has a rear courtyard garden with a pedestrian entrance. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

287 Premier Square, Finglas Road, Finglas, Dublin 11

€250,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 71sq m (764sq ft). Constructed in 2005 and located on the first floor inside a gated development, the unit has a west-facing balcony and comes with allocated underground parking. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie