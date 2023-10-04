Sleek and contemporary Ballsbridge home brings outside in for €1.495m

Address : 97 St Mary’s Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,495,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Tucked away between St Mary’s and Haddington roads, St Mary’s Lane is a popular spot close to the village of Ballsbridge, Baggot Street and Grand Canal Dock.

The property now standing at number 97 St Mary’s Lane has had the input of three architects in its design. The current owners are architects, but when they purchased the house – in 2018 for €715,000 according to the Property Price Register – they decided to retain the design of what the late Raymond F McDonnell had planned for the site.

“What we bought was essentially a site, and we thought the plans were really special as it was spatially beautiful and had two courtyards. We loved the idea that it felt like you would live in a private garden.”

They did tweak it though “by bargaining the design together”; the pair say they tend to agree most of the time “as they have different skills in certain areas”.

Living room cum reading room

Kitchen-dining area

Exposed ceiling timbers add interest as do sliding panels

In doing so, they never touched the footprint but took down some internal walls. By doing so, and by adding moving panels, they can close off spaces to create a natural divide or, if they remain open, the panels work as bookshelves.

They also decided to make windows larger than originally planned and added a partial first floor while the original planning was for just a single storey.

Now extending to 153sq m (1,647sq ft) and with three bedrooms, it’s a wonderful space as the two courtyards have become an integral part of the building; it feels like you’re walking around a garden.

The house has two courtyards

Bookshelf panels open

This is the second house designed by McDonnell on the lane – both of which have courtyards – and in a way it’s almost a homage to another house; the former home of the late architect Robin Walker, who brought back from the US that mid-century tradition of a courtyard house for his own home at number 1 St Mary’s Lane.

On the ground floor lies a livingroom/readingroom warmed by a fire in a stone surround. It has polished terrazzo flooring as do all rooms downstairs, which are warmed by underfloor heating. A kitchen/dining area lies beyond, which opens to the back garden.

The property has three bedrooms on the first floor

Ceilings with exposed timber add interest as does an exposed brick hearth, but one of the nicest features are most certainly the courtyards.

As they have tall sliding glass walls, which the owners say are open a good part of the year, it really feels as if the gardens are inside, but it’s the vertical design by landscaper Mark Radix that makes them special. “He had the idea that it should feel like you’re living in a garden,” says the owner, adding “as the courtyards are small enough you mainly see the walls, so Mark suggested we do vertical planting.” Not only does this design work well, plants used such as heathers and ferns resemble hedgerows of the countryside making them quite low maintenance and better still, they have an irrigation system so will need no watering. This will be music to the ears of anyone who enjoys gardening and travels regularly in summer.

Full height glazing gives a real seamless feel to indoor outdoor areas

Second courtyard

Irrigated vertical planting in the courtyards

New owners will also appreciate the fact that the property has a Ber of A2 so energy bills will be low. This has been achieved with good insulation, an air-to-water heat pump, solar panels and a heat-recovery ventilation system. As each room is thermostatically controlled, it will also help to reduce bills – especially in rooms that have almost a 3m ceiling height at garden level.

The property, which has off-street parking for one car to the front and a private back garden laid out with lawn, shrubs and trees to the rear, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.495 million.