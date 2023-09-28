Five-bed Edwardian redbrick on tranquil Terenure road for €1.95m

Address : 15 Healthfield Road, Terenure, Dublin 6 Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Only 250m from the heart of Terenure village, the cul-de-sac that is Healthfield Road is so quiet that a kitten dozes insouciantly in its centre on the day of my visit. Built in 1903, the double-fronted Edwardian redbrick at number 15 has been lived in by its present owners for more than three decades. When they moved in it ticked all their boxes, with five bedrooms, a large southwest-facing garden and plenty of light.

The owner confesses to being quite obsessed with both light and storage, and both are in evidence everywhere. When they bought in 1995, they re-roofed, rewired and reinsulated, and along with a large kitchen extension added in 2009, the attic was converted, bringing the overall area of the house to an extensive 298sq m (3,207sq ft).

Twin squares of low box hedging in the front garden lie either side of a tiled pathway that leads to a front door under an arch with stained-glass panels. When carpets were lifted the owners found beautiful herringbone parquet floors underneath in the hall and the interconnected reception rooms on its right.

These rooms are sympathetically decorated in period style and all original features such as coving, ceiling roses and picture rails are in place. Windows are renovated and have smart brass fittings. The fireplaces are original with lovely ruby tiles in the diningroom and forest-green tiles in the drawingroom, the latter of which has French doors that open on to a raised deck that leads down to the garden.

To the left of the hall and overlooking the street is a super family room that has been heavily insulated. It has been painted a tranquil deep grey, and an open fire and carpet underfoot create a cosy retreat that is much used in the winter.

A short flight of steps leads to the kitchen, which is bright with cream timber units, a huge Liebherr American-style fridge, an island with a curved marble countertop and ceramic floor tiles.

A desk and shelving unit create a study nook in the corner, and the kitchen opens out into a beautiful living area with soaring ceilings and trusses painted white, Velux windows, rooflights and floor-to-ceiling windows with splendid views out over the garden.

The utility room to the left of the kitchen opens out on to a sun trap patio. A long stretch of grass is bordered by a superb range of trees and shrubs, planted and designed by Iain and Frances MacDonald, who still maintain the garden. There are plum and pear trees, a vivid Rowan in full bloom, a stone wall at the end of the garden and plenty of high bamboo ensuring cover and privacy.

The first bedroom on a return serves as the guest bedroom, all the rooms to the back of the house overlooking the garden are lovely, with great light and serene views. On the first floor are three bedrooms, including the main with en suite, and the main bathroom. The joinery and storage throughout the house is exceptional and the Ber is C3.

At the top of the house on the final return are an impressive study, with excellent shelving, and the attic room with Velux windows, an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

With its tranquil location, beautiful garden, plentiful bedrooms and never-ending storage, the owners hope it will pass to another family who will enjoy it as much as they have. With their children now grown up, they have decided to downsize, offering this property for sale through Sherry Fitzgerald, seeking €1.95 million.