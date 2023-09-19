Historical converted gasworks building on the Grand Canal in Naas for €895,000

Address : The Old Gasworks, Canal Bank, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €895,000 Agent : Jordan Town and Country Estate Agents

Nestled along the banks of the Grand Canal in Naas, you’d be forgiven for thinking this historical property is a million miles from anywhere but it lies parallel to the main street in Naas, and you can reach the Moat Theatre from it in a matter of minutes.

The most unusual offering is a restored gasworks manager’s house incorporating an original cottage and office. Dating from 1865, the property was a stop along the canal where barges delivered coal. This in turn supplied heating and light to the town of Naas.

Curiosities such as a plaque inscribed with the date the property was constructed, a tall chimney in the garden and vaulted ceilings serve as a reminder as to its importance in the Co Kildare town.

Its current owners purchased the 251sq m (2,702sq ft) property in 2017 for €745,000 – when it had been seeking €600,000 at the time – an indication of the interest in the unique offering, completely restored in 1998.

Set behind electric gates, the owners had little to do when they bought. “You could tell that it had been renovated to a high standard. The taps and sinks are still in mint condition, and down to the Christmas lights (installed under the eaves) that make it look like a scene from The Holiday [2006 Nancy Meyers rom-com] are all still working.

They painted the entire house to brighten it up using Farrow and Ball colours that appear to change hues as light varies throughout the day. This serves as a neutral backdrop for the owners’ two-decade-long collection of Nicholas Mosse pottery, powder-pink china tea sets and oil lamps.

The hall

A double-sided fireplace shares a space between the kitchen and one of the reception rooms

Some of the rooms enjoy ceilings three metres high

The livingroom

A bedroom

The pergola offers outside entertaining

At garden level lies a sittingroom, a livingroom and a kitchen warmed by a cast-iron fireplace and double-sided brick chimney respectively. Also on this level are a utility room, a games room – also used as an office – a shower room and a double garage.

One bedroom with 3m-high ceiling lies on the ground floor, while three further bedrooms, two of which are en suite, are upstairs.

Presented in excellent condition, the Ber-exempt property has double-glazed windows with hardwood frames.

Outside the mature one-acre site has views over the canal. It has substantial private gardens to the side – where a lawn bordered by mature trees provides a spot for football – while a new pergola installed by the owners four years ago allows for outdoor dining all year round. “Previous owners told us that the old stone walls really retain the heat and then radiate it throughout the day. We knocked an old oversized tree, installing the pergola in its place and now it’s a spot we use for parties all the time.”

They have also sat 40 for lunch in the kitchen, so it is a great home for entertaining.

As for the canal to the front of the house, owners have kayaked here over the years and often jumped off the bridge between the locks: “We have really loved it here, it’s a way of life on the canal and there’s a 1.3km walk to get you going in the mornings,” say the owners, who are reluctantly selling to embark on new adventures. To this end they have place their most unusual home on the market through Jordan Town and Country Estates, seeking €895,000.