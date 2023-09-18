Four-bedroom house with garden hot tub in Whitehall for €525,000

Address : 28 Shanard Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9 Price : €525,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When the owners of 28 Shanard Road in Whitehall viewed what was to become their family home back in 2018, it was in quite poor condition and had a lowly Ber rating of G. Old photographs are still online so it’s easy to compare the big changes the property has undergone since it last sold – for €333,750 in 2018, according to the Property Price Register.

While the current owners knew the house needed lots of renovation, the clincher was the large south-facing garden to the rear: “It was really the dealmaker for us along with the fact that the house was so close to Dublin City University. Another factor was the fact that it had a converted garage and en suite room, so we could really see the potential”.

When they first moved into the house, which now measures 120sq m (1,292sq ft) they addressed the low Ber by removing a front porch and adding lots of external insulation. Then two years later they engaged a builder to add on a large extension to the rear, which allowed for one large open-plan kitchen/dining/family area that makes the most of its southerly aspect by flooding the space with light.

The hall is now bright and has porcelain tiles that run all the way through the living/kitchen area to the rear

A more formal living room lies to the front

The living area is warmed by a stove

Kitchen is located in a large extension to the rear

“It took a long time to source the glass, as firstly it was during Covid, but also due to the fact that the windows in this room are so large,” says the owner of what is essentially a wall of glazing – centred by extra wide sliding patio doors – that were installed by Carey Glass. The space is further enhanced by light from overhead Velux windows and the living area is warmed by a stove.

To the front of the house lies a formal livingroom and the space previously occupied by a converted garage is now a fourth bedroom which has the benefit of being en suite and has been used as accommodation for students at DCU.

Besides extending to the rear, the entire house was rewired, with a new boiler fitted in 2018. A Stira was installed and the attic is now floored for storage.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which are doubles and the family bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath.

The house has four bedrooms

The family bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath

Despite renovations the property still retains a 60 foot long rear garden

The property comes with a hot tub in the garden

Despite the extension, the rear garden still extends to 60ft (18.29m) in length and has been used by the family for soccer and badminton. A treehouse lies to the rear – a popular spot for younger family member play dates – while a hot tub, which is part of the sale, is a popular spot for the adults.

The owners say they will really miss their neighbours who “have gone above and beyond” to make them feel welcome. Theirhome – with a Ber of C3 – is now on the market through Sherry Fitzgerald, seeking €525,000.