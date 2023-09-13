Duplex apartment overlooking the Heritage golf course for €390,000

Address : 6 Sawgrass, The Heritage, Killenard, Co Laois Price : €390,000 Agent : Jordan Auctioneers

Killenard, a tranquil Laois village set amid rolling farmland is home to the Heritage Golf Resort with its hotel and Seve Ballesteros-designed golf course. And it’s here that Jordan Auctioneers are bringing a three-bedroom duplex to the market priced at €390,000. The property overlooks the first fairway and comes for sale in immaculate condition.

The owners bought it in 2005, when the duplex apartments within the gated enclave were built by Tom Keane but only used it as an occasional Irish base as they lived abroad until recently. It has an attractive B2 Ber rating and a comfortable 1,680sq ft of living space, with two balconies overlooking the golf course. The owners are now selling to move closer to their family.

There are steps leading up to the first-floor entrance of the apartment, and it also has the benefit of being served by a lift. The hallway of the property is bright and spacious, with porcelain tiles, and a bedroom to the right with wardrobes and a beautiful cream carpet underfoot. Past this bedroom is a bathroom with shower that doubles as a guest WC and bathroom for the first bedroom. There is also a decent storage closet in the hall.

The apartment opens up into a bright, large living/dining/kitchen area with floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area giving way to a balcony that overlooks the first tee and fairway of the golf course. There’s a polished sandstone fireplace with an inset gas fire. The dining area offers terrific views of the surrounding countryside through two windows. The kitchen is equipped with wooden presses, granite countertops and AEG integrated appliances and is a nicely presented space ideal for entertaining or relaxing.

There are two bedrooms upstairs. The main bedroom is very spacious, with another balcony overlooking the golf course. The sitting area downstairs is replicated at this level, with another sandstone fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows, making for a delightful retreat at any time of the year. Velux windows in both upstairs bedrooms flood the rooms with light while all three bedrooms have extensive fitted wardrobes. There is no en suite for the main bedroom. There is however one large bathroom with bath and shower on this floor with fitted units and underfloor heating.

The owners have loved living here and are keen to highlight the gated enclave’s privacy and security and the sense of community among its residents.

Quite apart from enjoying access to the resort’s Ballesteros golf course, the only one designed in Ireland by the late, legendary Spanish golfer, homeowners at the Heritage can take to the ground-lit 5km walking trail to keep fit. The Heritage Hotel meanwhile boasts a state-of-the-art health club with a 15m swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, fitness studio and spa and beauty centre.

The Heritage Golf Resort neighbours the pretty village of Killenard, so the local church, pub and shop are only a gentle stroll away. The village has a primary school and access to the M7 is swift with a nearby interchange and the towns of Portlaoise and Kildare are within 20 minutes’ drive of the property. Close to the Slieve Bloom mountains, the house and gardens of Emo Court are also nearby offering beautiful woodland and park walks.

Number 6 Sawgrass at the Heritage Golf Resort is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers seeking €390,000.