Turnkey Liberties townhouse within walking distance of the city centre for €470,000

Located in the Coombe area of the Liberties, this turnkey two-bedroom mid-terrace townhouse sits on a period square between Meath Street and Francis Street in Dublin 8. Extending to 60sq m (646sq ft) with a B2 Ber, the space has been optimised thanks to clever layout and storage solutions, some of which were devised and installed by carpenter owner Jerry O’Connell, who, with his wife Celine, bought the property in 2017 for €410,000, according to the Property Price Register.

The couple wanted to find a home in a central location having moved back to Ireland from New York, where they lived for more than 20 years. The city is a midpoint for them between their families, with Celine’s in her native Fermanagh and Jerry’s in Kerry.

There are plenty of amenities within walking distance of this property, with Meath Street on one side lined with cafes and bars and the antiques shops of Francis Street on the other, as well as John Fallon’s pub, which has become Jerry and Celine’s local. It is also just a 15-minute walk from Grafton Street.

Eat-in kitchen

Livingroom

Rear courtyard

One of the highlights of this property is the small open square it sits on, where the local dogs can stretch their legs, including Molly, a resident of number 14. This is a nice community area where locals held socially distanced bingo during lockdowns.

The property had already been upgraded by a previous owner when Celine and Jerry bought it, and had modern grey-framed double-glazed windows.

The eat-in kitchen to the front of the property has since had new handleless wooden units by Timbercraft installed with quartz countertops and a white tile splashback in a herringbone pattern. Jerry added handy shelves and storage under the stairs. There is also a utility space off the kitchen where you can stack the washing machine and dryer and house cleaning supplies.

The kitchen opens into the livingroom through glazed double doors. Your eye is immediately drawn outside as a picture window and a door on to the rear courtyard constitutes the back wall, opening the space and making it feel airy. The livingroom itself has wooden floors and built-in shelving and storage, complete with a modern flame-effect gas fire, which Celine says makes the space feel very cosy in winter.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Bathroom

The rear courtyard has a sunny south-facing aspect with planting around its perimeter and built-in storage for bins and garden tools.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is to the rear of the property, flooded with light from a picture window – it also has a wall of built-in closet space. The bathroom is to the centre of the first floor with a big shower and, much to the owners’ nieces’ and nephews’ bewilderment, a bidet. The second double bedroom to the front of the house is a good size, with a built-in desk and storage unit, ideal for working from home.

With the owners planning to upsize on the north side of the city, this move-in-ready home within walking distance of the city centre is on the market through Owen Reilly estate agents, seeking €470,000.