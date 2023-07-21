What will €370,000 buy in France, the US, Sweden, Spain and Mayo?

The property in Hollymount, Co Mayo, is eligible for the vacant property grant, according to the agent

Ireland: Hollymount

With 10 bedrooms between two cut-stone houses and a three-bedroom apartment, this offering also includes a commercial unit on the ground floor in the quaint Mayo village of Hollymount. While the apartment and houses need refurbishment, the property is, according to the agent, eligible for the vacant property grant. Price: €370,000. Agent: propertypartners.ie

This four-bed home in Bohuslan has superb sea views

Sweden: Bohuslan

Extending to 140sq m (1,507sq ft), this four-bedroom house has superb sea views and lies in a sheltered spot near the town of Henan, which is 2½ hours’ drive from Oslo. It has a guest cabin for visitors that could work as a home office, and also has a wine cellar, workshop and a large terrace. Price: NOK 4.2m/€372,003. Agent: finn.no

Parts of this traditional house in Mareuil date back to 1286

France: Mareuil

Located in a small rural village, typical of the region, parts of this traditional house date all the way back to 1286. It has a five-bedroom main house (234sq m/2,519sq ft) plus a second unit/gite and a barn, which is in perfect condition. Details such as a monumental 13th-century fireplace, dual cellars, upstairs terrace and cobbled courtyard add to its charm. Price: €370,000. Agent: selectionhabitat.com

This well-maintained home in Connecticut was built for a Galway man

United States: Connecticut

Dating from 1860, this historic house was built for Galway man Patrick O’Donnell, who was a representative in the Connecticut House of Representatives. Perched on a hill, it has two bedrooms and the sound of a stream can be heard from all rooms. It is beautifully maintained and has 15ft vaulted ceilings on the third floor, giving views to the village and babbling brook below. Price: $400,000/€355,904. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

This three-bed apartment in Alicante is close to numerous golf courses

Spain: Alicante

Located in Rojales, which is 5km from the sandy beaches at Guardamar, El Moncayo and La Mata, this three-bedroom apartment extends to a generous 151sq m (1,625sq ft). Shared facilities include a pool, a barbecue area and a sauna. The contemporary unit is surrounded by golf courses at La Finca, La Marquesa and Villamartin. Price: €367,539. Agent: spotblue.com