Period five-bed once owned by playwright in Greystones for €2.385m

Address : Ellerslie, St Vincent Road, The Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €2,385,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Greystones in Co Wicklow is a great place to live – and that’s official. The small coastal town in Co Wicklow won the gold medal for most liveable place with a population under 20,000 at the LivCom Awards 2021, and if you’re thinking of moving here and swelling the population, then Ellerslie on St Vincent Road could be an attractive option.

This five-bedroom detached home was built circa 1897 and sits on nearly half an acre in the leafy area of The Burnaby, Ireland’s first ever housing estate and now an ACA (architectural conservation area). The house was once owned by the Irish playwright Denis Johnston, a protege of William Butler Yeats and George Bernard Shaw, and a close friend of Seán O’Casey.

The current owners recently renovated and extended the property and the work, carried out by Plan 8 architects, is both high-spec and highly sensitive to its original character. The result is that this old house exudes warmth and personality, and is ready to move into and enjoy.

There is scope to do some further landscaping in the mature gardens that wrap around the house, but with new hedging and timber fences put in, freshly planted flowers, shrubs and mature trees bordering the garden, and a large southwest-facing sandstone sun patio to the rear, you’re all set up to enjoy all-day sunshine and long summer days and evenings in the garden.

READ MORE

Wooden gates give access to a gravelled driveway with space for several cars. The triple-aspect entrance porch retains its original clay tile floor and a feature arched door, and leads into a large entrance hallway with tastefully tiled floor and original ceiling coving and centre rose.

A Velux window above the landing brings in lots of natural light. A dual-aspect livingroom to the left has a large bay window looking out to the side gardens. The ceiling coving, centre rose and period marble fireplace with slate insert and hearth remind you that this is an old house, even though it doesn’t feel old-fashioned. There’s a new wood-burning stove in the fireplace.

To the rear on the left is a double-aspect study with a bay window overlooking the rear garden, perfect for working from home.

To the right of the hall, through double glass-panelled doors, is a formal diningroom with ceiling coving, centre rose and period fireplace. This room, along with the livingroom and study, are laid with solid-oak flooring by Broadleaf Timber.

Formal diningrooms tend to sit neglected while owners use their kitchen/dining areas at mealtimes, but this diningroom flows nicely in to the kitchen, making it more likely that this room will get plenty of use. The kitchen/dining/livingroom has been extended out to the back, with an orangery-style vaulted glass ceiling. It’s a fine, big open-plan space, infused with natural light, with sash windows giving a triple aspect out to the garden.

The kitchen is laid with wood-effect tiling and fitted with bespoke solid-wood kitchen cabinets designed by Howdens, a Rangemaster oven, a six-ring hob and a Belfast-style double sink, plus an integrated fridge and freezer and bins store, and pendant lighting over the dining table. The living/dining area has tiled floors and a wood-burning stove. Double doors open out to that wide, sun-drenched patio.

To the right of the house is another extension, comprising back porch, boot room, utility room and shower room, with doors allowing easy access from front and back.

Upstairs there used to be six bedrooms, but it’s been reconfigured to better suit a medium-sized family. There are now four bedrooms – two large ones to the front, one good-sized one to the back and a small one to the side. There’s also a home office/playroom with double aspect and three windows that could easily become a small bedroom if needed.

The main bedroom is double-aspect, with views out to the sea, and adjoining that is a huge, luxurious en suite with a free-standing bath. There’s also a fully tiled bathroom, also with a free-standing bath, and a fully tiled shower room upstairs, so no queuing for bathroom facilities. The spacious landing has a large Velux roof light bringing light down into the hallway.

Greystones town is just a short walk away down Portland Road and through Burnaby Park. The Dart station is just opposite the park, and it’s only 50 minutes or so to Dublin city centre.

Greystones is well served with busy restaurants and bustling cafes, and the beach is right there. You can also take the scenic cliff walk from Greystones to Bray, with stunning views out to sea.

Ellerslie, on St Vincent Road extends to 285sq m (3,067sq ft) with a B3 Ber rating, and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €2.385 million.