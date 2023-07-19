Ailesbury Road home with sizeable garden for €3.45m

60 Ailesbury Road: This property, which has a D1 Ber, is well set back from the road behind a high stone wall and trees

Just a short stroll down the road from the landmark Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, sits number 60 Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge. Built in the 1970s, this 339sq m (3,649 sq ft) detached four-bedroom home is set well back from the road behind a high stone wall and trees, and has a long garden extending to more than a quarter of an acre. There is parking for up to five cars on its gravelled front drive, enclosed by two electric gates, and two attic rooms along with four fine bedrooms.

While in need of updating and a cosmetic refresh, it’s a spacious house in the heart of one of Dublin’s most prized residential areas and offers the prospective purchaser the opportunity for myriad configurations. The dual-aspect livingroom that runs the depth of the property would be an ideal spot for entertaining, with plenty of room for a number of seating areas, and French doors to the rear that open on to the patio, leading through to the garden.

On the other side of the entrance hall lies another reception room that could make a great den, an informal livingroom or a sizeable study. It has built-in Shaker-style units, bookcases and shelving. The kitchen-dining area is impressive, lit from above by a huge rooflight, with maple units, black granite worktops and splashbacks, two Belfast sinks, a Viking six-ring hob and a Viking American fridge-freezer, pull-out larder presses and floor-to-ceiling glazed windows and a door leading out into the garden.

The utility is large and kitted out with entertaining in mind with another dishwasher and custom-built units. There’s a guest bathroom on this level and more access to the garden.

The large garden is extensively planted and offers absolute privacy, not being overlooked. There would be capacity to renovate or expand the house, subject to planning permission. There are steps leading down to a circular patio. The garden, although long, is neatly divided into different areas of interest. There is a large lawn and at the end of the garden, steps draw you up to a gravelled sun deck with a pergola.

Upstairs there are four large bedrooms, with a further two rooms at attic level. The principal bedroom is extensive, with a bay window, an arch leading through to a comprehensively fitted-out dressing area with wardrobes and worktops, and an en suite with a Jacuzzi bath. The remaining three bedrooms on this floor have fitted wardrobes, and there is a mezzanine overlooking the kitchen.

There are a further two rooms and a bathroom in the attic. The second room in the attic is currently fitted out as a study, which could be a boon, being removed from the comings and goings of the home.

While the property is completely sound structurally, its lowly D1 Ber rating will need to be addressed along with its somewhat dated interior. New owners might also seek the advice of an architect to bring the layout of the house bang up to date. Number 60 Ailesbury Road is now on the market through DNG, seeking €3.45 million.