Four for €270,000 and under: Homes in Clare, Dublin, Kildare and Cavan

44 An tSean Dún, Tulla Road, Ennis, Co Clare: New owners won’t have to do a thing when they move in.

This generously sized four-bedroom semidetached home in Ennis, Co Clare, which is well-regarded for its friendly atmosphere, comes to the market with a fresh, contemporary fit-out – meaning new owners won’t have to do a thing when they move in.

The property benefits from a large driveway to the front and a generous back garden with lawn and patio area to the rear. There is a lovely dark wooden floor in the entrance hallway which continues into the livingroom at the front of the house. The kitchen has been nicely fitted out with distressed white wooden floorboards and contemporary light-blue units. There is also a WC and a utility room on the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms upstairs, three of which are doubles, and the main bedroom has an en suite. The bathroom has a fresh fitout with white tiles accented with black designs underfoot. This property, extending to 114 sq m with a C1 Ber, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald McMahon, seeking €260,000.

25 The Garden House, Waterfall Avenue, Dublin 3

This own-door ground-floor apartment right beside Drumcondra, one of the city’s most vibrant areas, would make a great home for someone living alone who is happy to forego extra living space to live near the city centre.

Measuring 48sq m (517sq ft), with a C2 Ber, the home is completely turnkey, with a bright living/dining/kitchen space; the kitchen has modern white high-gloss units. The bedroom is a good-sized double and there is also a generous storage room, utility space and a bathroom with full-sized bath.

The Garden House is an attractive development with communal gardens and underground parking; yearly management fees are €1,195 a year. This well-located apartment is on the market through Owen Reilly estate agents, seeking €270,000.

10 Millfield Manor, Newbridge, Co Kildare

This three-bedroom terraced property in Newbridge, Co Kildare, extending to 95sq m (1,023sq ft), comes to the market in good condition. The property is a 15-minute walk from the plentiful amenities of the town centre, including Whitewater Shopping Centre and the Odeon cinema. There are regular bus services from the town to Naas and Dublin city centre, and rail services at Newbridge train station.

This home consists of a living area to the front of the ground floor flowing into a dining area looking on to the back garden, which is low maintenance, with loose stones underfoot and a decorative patio. The kitchen is to the right of the dining space; the wooden units are a little dated here and could do with an upgrade.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, the main is en suite, along with a single bedroom and a bathroom. The property has a C Ber and double-glazed windows. Number 10 Millfield Manor is likely to suit someone looking for a move-in-ready home in the vibrant town close to the M7. It is now on the market through Ray Cooke Auctioneers, seeking €260,000.

17 Oaklands Park, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

This four/five-bedroom semidetached property offers a lot of space for your money in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, extending to 139sq m (1,496sq ft), with a C3 Ber. It is now on the market seeking €260,000 through Smith Property.

The livingroom to the front opens into the eat-in kitchen through double doors. The kitchen is fresh with white wooden units and a breakfast bar. There is also a WC and large utility room with pink cupboards and patterned tiles underfoot, likely to brighten up the mundane task of doing the laundry. There is a second reception room on this floor which can be used as an office or living space, or indeed a fifth bedroom.

The rest of the bedrooms and the main bathroom are upstairs, the main bedroom is en suite. The back garden is a good size with a lawn and a patio area laid in loose stones.